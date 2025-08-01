Turnover of Apranga Group in July 2025

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 30.8 million in July 2025 and increased by 1.9% compared to July 2024.

In January–July 2025, the retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group totaled EUR 196.9 million and increased 2.6% year-on-year.

In January–July 2025, compared to the corresponding period of 2024, the Apranga Group network turnover increased by 4.4% in Lithuania, decreased by -2.2% in Latvia, and decreased by -0.4% in Estonia.

Currently, the Apranga Group operates the chain of 168 stores (102 in Lithuania, 42 in Latvia, and 24 in Estonia) with a total area of 91.7 thousand sq. m., or by 0.8% more than a year ago.

