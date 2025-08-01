xSuite Appoints Mark Hemphill as Vice President of Sales for North America

Press Release xSuite

Seasoned SAP Sales Leader to Drive U.S. Growth for SAP-Certified Software and SaaS Provider Specializing in Workflow Automation

Ahrensburg (Germany), Framingham, MA (USA), August 1, 2025. – The xSuite Group, a leading provider of software solutions for automating document-based business processes, today announced the appointment of Mark Hemphill as Vice President of Sales for North America, effective August 1, 2025. In this role, Hemphill will lead and scale xSuite’s sales efforts across the U.S., focusing on driving growth in the SAP ecosystem.

Hemphill, 40, has been advising xSuite since December 2024, bringing his deep knowledge of the U.S. SAP market to the team. He previously spent eight years as Sales Director at LeanIX, an SAP subsidiary, and has nearly two decades of experience in sales and consulting. Hemphill has a proven track record of driving revenue in fast-paced startup environments, implementing successful go-to-market strategies, and building high-performing sales teams.

As Vice President of Sales, Hemphill will be responsible for leading the U.S. Account Executive team, developing strategic sales plans, and growing market adoption of xSuite’s SAP-certified solutions. He will also focus on strengthening internal knowledge transfer and expanding the company’s industry network across North America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Hemphill as a highly experienced sales leader who deeply understands the SAP landscape in the U.S.,” said Thomas Radestock, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of xSuite Group. “His strong background in enterprise SaaS and his expertise in SAP solutions make him a tremendous asset to our North American operations.”

Commenting on his appointment, Hemphill said: “I’m thrilled to help drive xSuite’s U.S. growth. What impressed me most is the strength of our customer base and the company’s SAP-focused strategy. xSuite’s solutions support every major SAP deployment model and align seamlessly with SAP’s public cloud vision, giving U.S. companies the flexibility to shape their future SAP environments. It’s a powerful foundation for accelerating our expansion in this market.”

This newly created leadership role is a key part of xSuite’s broader internationalization strategy, with a special emphasis on the U.S. market. In his role, Hemphill will report directly to CSO Thomas Radestock and collaborate closely with the company’s global sales leadership team to scale operations in the region.

About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes and provides standardized, digital solutions worldwide that enable simple, secure, and fast work. We focus mainly on the automation of important work processes in conjunction with end-to-end document management. Our core competence lies in accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP (including

e-invoicing), for leading companies worldwide, as well as for public clients. This is supplemented by applications for purchasing and order processes as well as archiving – all delivered from a single source, including both software components and services. xSuite solutions operate in the cloud or in hybrid scenarios. We take pride in the high-quality solutions we offer, as evidenced by the regular certifications we receive for our SAP solutions and deployment environments." With over 300,000 users benefitting from our solutions, xSuite processes more than 80 million documents per year in over 60 countries.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite has around 300 staff across nine locations worldwide – in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Our company has an established information security management system that is certified in accordance with ISO 27001:2022.

