Ministry of Finance announces the selection of members from among civil servants to the new Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on the 1st of August 2025 the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Ministry of Finance), which exercises the rights of the majority shareholder, announced the selection of three members from among civil servants to the Group’s Supervisory Board, in the areas of public policy and governance, regulatory, accounting and audit competences. Candidates may apply until the 21st of August 2025 (inclusive).

As the current term of the Group’s Supervisory Board ends on 25 October 2025, the selection process is expected to be completed prior to that date. The selected candidates will be appointed for a new four-year term by a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Group.

Civil servants are selected for the positions of members of the Group’s Supervisory Board following the Guidelines on Procedures for the Selection of Persons to a Company’s Supervisory or Management Body (link). The selection of civil servants for the positions of members of the Group’s Supervisory Board will be carried out by a selection commission set up by the Minister of Finance. The commission will consist of at least three members.

The selection notice, including the requirements for candidates, is available here. Candidates will be assessed based on the general and special requirements outlined in the notice. The Group’s Supervisory Board Competency Profile is available here.

The Supervisory Board is a collegial body of the Group, with key competences including supervision of the Group’s activities, approval of the Group’s strategy, as well as analysis and supervision of its implementation. In line with the updated Guidelines on Corporate Governance of the State-Owned Group of Energy Companies approved by the order of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Guidelines on Corporate Governance), the Group’s Supervisory Board will be composed of nine members: six independent members and three civil servants selected by the Ministry of Finance. Following the recent changes to the Guidelines on Corporate Governance, the Supervisory Board will form three advisory committees from among its members: the Audit and Risk Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the Sustainability Committee. To ensure business continuity, the aim is that at least one-third of the current members of the Supervisory Board will continue serving in the newly elected body for the next term.

The Group will provide further updates regarding the selection of Supervisory Board members in accordance with the procedures established by applicable legal acts.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt