ODW Logistics Secures Top 10 Spot in Inbound Logistics’ 2025 3PL Awards

– Recognition from Inbound Logistics showcases ODW’s leadership in delivering flexible, high-performance supply chain solutions. –

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics (ODW), a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in integrated supply chain solutions, has been named to Inbound Logistics’ 2025 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards. This honor follows the company’s recent inclusion on the publication’s 2025 list of Top 100 3PL Providers .

The Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards are determined exclusively by reader votes, with supply chain professionals evaluating logistics providers based on key performance criteria such as reliability, customer service, scalability and innovation. Finalists represent a select group of companies recognized for their ability to address complex logistics needs in today’s dynamic market.

“Being selected as a Top 10 finalist is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us,” said John Ness, chief executive officer of ODW Logistics. “Our team is committed to helping brands operate more efficiently through strategic, flexible supply chain solutions and this recognition reinforces the value of that work.”

ODW Logistics provides contract logistics, freight consolidation, and managed transportation services—delivering end-to-end supply chain solutions for both business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-consumer (DTC) shippers. The company operates more than 9 million square feet of modern, high-performance fulfillment centers across the U.S. and offers scalable warehousing and managed transportation services to support a unified supply chain strategy that improves service levels while reducing operational costs.

“Inbound Logistics’ recognition validates the work we’re doing to push the boundaries of what 3PL partnerships can achieve,” said Jeff Clark, Executive Vice President of ODW Logistics. “As our clients’ needs become more complex, we remain focused on expanding capabilities, driving innovation, and delivering outstanding value across the supply chain.”

ODW Logistics is a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain.

