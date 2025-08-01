SJCAM Launches C400 4K Action Camera with Detachable Design and Wireless Handheld Control

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SJCAM, a longtime pioneer in the action camera space, has officially announced its latest handheld action camera, C400, at the end of July 2025. SJCAM C400 is a next-generation action camera that redefines smart, accessible filming for content creators. Designed with versatility and affordability in mind, the C400 delivers advanced 4K video recording, modular shooting options, and up to 7 hours of battery life — all at a price point well below the industry norm.





While legacy brands like GoPro have long dominated the space, the market is shifting. With rising costs and limited design evolution, traditional action cameras are struggling to keep pace with creators' real-world needs. SJCAM steps in with a clear answer: a full-featured, user-friendly alternative that empowers everyone from vloggers to travelers to capture more — without overspending.

C400: The Action Camera Reinvented for Everyone





Designed for modern creators, the SJCAM C400 builds on the success of the C300 and offers an all-in-one solution for capturing life from every angle.





Top features include:

Detachable Camera Body – Lets users shoot from multiple perspectives with ease;





– Lets users shoot from multiple perspectives with ease; Rotatable Screen – Makes operation simple: Turn it 90 degrees to bring up the large screen for seamless previews and controls, and to turn the camera on and off;





– Makes operation simple: Turn it 90 degrees to bring up the large screen for seamless previews and controls, and to turn the camera on and off; Wireless Handheld Controller – Ideal for solo filming and framing shots from a distance;





– Ideal for solo filming and framing shots from a distance; 6-Axis Stabilization – Advanced gyro tech ensures fluid, steady footage;





– Advanced gyro tech ensures fluid, steady footage; 4K Ultra HD Video – Vivid quality with efficient power use, offering up to seven hours of recording when paired with the handheld controller;





– Vivid quality with efficient power use, offering up to seven hours of recording when paired with the handheld controller; Full Accessory Support – Works with mounts for cycling, diving, vlogging, and more;





– Works with mounts for cycling, diving, vlogging, and more; 7-Hour Battery Life – Record all day without recharging.

The C400 is available in two versions. The C400 model ($249) includes the full battery handle and display. The lighter C400 Pocket ($159) is a compact option that can be upgraded with the Handheld controller later on.

The Bottom Line

As GoPro struggles to stay relevant, SJCAM is stepping up with a vision of what action cameras should be: affordable, versatile, and ready for real-world use. With the C400, they may have just redefined the category.

The product is currently available for purchase directly from SJCAM's official website. Other sales channels may have a slight delay before they have stock available.

For more info about SJCAM C400, please visit SJCAM's official website or buy it from SJCAM's official store directly.

