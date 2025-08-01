Metaguest.AI Begins Trading on OTCQB Venture Market, Provides Financing Update, and Announces Investor Forum on August 7

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB:MGSTF) (“Metaguest” or the “Company”) an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol MGSTF. The listing expands Metaguest’s visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors as the Company accelerates its North American growth strategy.

“Our OTCQB listing is a significant step forward in broadening our shareholder base and engaging the U.S. capital markets,” said Antonio Comparelli, CEO of Metaguest.AI. “We look forward to sharing our story with a wider investor audience as we scale our platform across North America and beyond.”

To mark this milestone, Metaguest.AI will present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 7, 2025.

Event Details

Date: August 7, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM ET

Presentation Link: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 Meetings: August 7th

This live, interactive online event invites investors to ask questions in real time. A replay of the presentation will be made available following the event. Investors are encouraged to pre-register and run a system check to ensure seamless participation and receive event updates.

Register at: www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

Recent Company Highlights

• Deployed proprietary AI guest engagement tools across major hotel brands in North America

• Closed $2.7 million in funding to support product development and expansion

• Added over 70 hotel partners across Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Nashville, and Atlanta as previously disclosed in press releases dated May 16, May 28 and July 3, 2024. The Company continues to expand its network of hospitality operators across key U.S markets.

• Achieved 90%+ satisfaction ratings from hotel clients using Metaguest’s personalization engine

Financing Update

The Company reiterates the terms of its previously announced secured loan facility of up to $1,000,000. As disclosed on June 23, 2025, the Company closed an initial tranche of $193,000 and continues to engage with prospective investors regarding additional closings. The loan bears interest at 12% per annum and includes a 12% loan advance fee payable in shares. Proceeds are intended for general working capital purposes.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge—all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about investing with Metaguest.AI, please contact:

Colin Keddy, Director

Email: colin@metaguest.ai

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer

Email: investors@metaguest.ai

Tel: 416-720-8677

Robert Lelovic, Chief Financial Officer

Email: robert@metaguest.ai

Tel: 416-302-0779

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.