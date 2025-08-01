Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. ("PPHC", the "Group" or the "Company") Update re Liquidity & Capital Markets Profile

WASHINGTON, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Policy Holding Company, Inc., the leading government relations, public affairs and strategic communications group, announces that it intends to confidentially submit a Registration Statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and intends to effect a U.S. initial public offering of its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") with the aim of broadening its access to capital markets, enhancing shareholder liquidity and supporting its long-term ambitions.

The Company remains fully committed to its UK shareholder base and will maintain its listing on AIM following U.S. listing.

The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market conditions and other factors. The proposed listing remains subject to Nasdaq approval.

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About PPHC

Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a global government relations, public affairs and strategic communications group providing clients with a fully integrated and comprehensive range of services including government and public relations, research, and digital advocacy campaigns. Engaged by approximately 1,300 clients, including companies, trade associations and non- governmental organisations, the Group is active in all major sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation. PPHC's services support clients to enhance and defend their reputations, advance policy goals, manage regulatory risk, and engage with federal and state-level policy makers, stakeholders, media, and the public.

PPHC operates a holding company structure and currently has eleven operating entities operating globally. The Group has a strong track record of organic and acquisitive growth, the latter focused on enhancing its capabilities and to establish new verticals, either within new geographies or new related offerings.

Media Contact:

Burson Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

pphc@buchanan.uk.com

Investor Relations:

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.

+1 (202) 688-0020