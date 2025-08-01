FUNDAMENTAL GLOBAL INC. ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF FG CVR TRUST AND $10.00 PER SHARE SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION

Special Distribution of Rights to Shareholders of Record as of August 8, 2025

Book Value of Trust Assets > $40 million & >$30 per Common Share

Charlotte, NC, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundamental Global Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) (the “Company” or “Fundamental Global”), which will soon change its name to FG Nexus Inc. (“FG Nexus”), today announced the formation of FG CVR Trust (the “CVR Trust”), a Delaware statutory trust, for the benefit of the Company’s common shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2025.

Each of the approximately 1.3 million common shareholders of record as of the record date will receive a non-transferable Contingent Value Right (“CVR”) as a special distribution. The CVR will entitle holders to receive future distributions from the CVR Trust, including an initial cash distribution of $10.00 per common share, which is currently expected to be paid in September 2025, subject to final approval and customary conditions.

In addition to the initial cash distribution, the CVR Trust is expected to make additional distributions, either in cash or in-kind securities, over time, as it monetizes and distributes the proceeds from the liquidation of various legacy assets and businesses.

Summary Highlights:

As previously announced on July 30, 2025, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement for a $200 million private placement, expected to close on August 1, 2025, to support its strategic transformation. Upon closing, the Company will change its name to FG Nexus Inc. and will begin implementing an Ethereum Treasury Strategy, designed to position FG Nexus as a leader in blockchain innovation and the tokenization of real-world assets (“RWAs”). See announcement here.

The assets being transferred to the CVR Trust will include cash and cash equivalents, the net assets of the Strong Technical Services operating business, and the majority of the Company’s current equity holdings and other interests, including: FG Merchant Partners, Firefly Systems Inc, GreenFirst Forest Products Ltd., FG Communities Inc., Craveworthy Brands, FG Merger II Corp., Aldel Financial II Inc., Greenland Exploration Limited, and other holdings.

About Fundamental Global Inc. (soon to be FG Nexus Inc.)

Fundamental Global Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) is changing its name to FG Nexus and launching a bold new strategic direction focused on blockchain innovation. As part of this transformation, the company is implementing an Ethereum Treasury Strategy, positioning itself at the forefront of digital asset finance and the tokenization of real-world assets.

Forward Looking Statements

