Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

RICHARD ROTH

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VCT PLC

b)

LEI

2138002COY2EXJDHWB30

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

OT3 ORDINARY SHARES OF 1p EACH

GB00BN73FN07

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



OT3: £0.07



10,075





d)

Aggregated information

- Volume/ Price/Total

OT3: 10,075 SHARES @ 7p £705.25

e)

Date of the transaction

29 JULY 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Following the above transaction, Richard Roth’s total holdings in the Company are 225,717 Ordinary Shares representing 0.81% of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary

Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466