INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. - CAPR

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capricor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAPR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Capricor and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 5, 2025, Capricor issued a press release announcing that after “the completion of a mid-cycle review meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking full approval for deramiocel, an investigational cell therapy, as a treatment for patients diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) cardiomyopathy”, the FDA had “confirmed its intent to hold an advisory committee meeting” in connection with the BLA.

On this news, Capricor’s stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 29.13%, to close at $7.30 per share on May 6, 2025.

Then, on June 20, 2025 the publication STAT reported that the new head of the relevant FDA unit had canceled the advisory committee meeting for deramiocel due to uncertainty about the drug’s efficacy and safety.

On this news, Capricor’s stock price fell $3.68 per share, or 30.82%, to close at $8.26 per share on June 20, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980