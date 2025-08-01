 INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - AOUT

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (“American Outdoor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AOUT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether American Outdoor and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 26, 2025, American Outdoor issued a press release reporting its financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025. Among other items, American Outdoor disclosed that retailers accelerated orders in the final weeks of the quarter, effectively pulling forward an estimated $8 million to $10 million in sales from the upcoming fiscal year. American Outdoor also announced its decision to suspend its fiscal 2026 guidance, citing uncertainties around tariffs.

On this news, American Outdoor’s stock price fell $1.57 per share, or 13.13%, to close at $10.39 per share on June 27, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

