INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lockheed Martin Corporation – LMT

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lockheed Martin Corporation ("Lockheed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LMT).

The investigation concerns whether Lockheed and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 22, 2025, Lockheed released its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting sharply lower second-quarter earnings, including $1.6 billion in program losses. The Company disclosed that it was forced to recognize $950 million in losses related to its Aeronautics Classified program due to “design, integration, and test challenges, as well as other performance issues” as well as “significant changes to its processes and testing approach.” Lockheed also reported $570 million in losses on its Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program due in part to providing “additional mission capabilities, enhanced logistical support, fleet life extension, and revised expectations regarding flight hours.” The Company further reported a $95 million charge related to its Turkish Utility Helicopter Program due to the “current status of the program.” Lockheed said it is in “ongoing discussion” with its customers regarding a potential “restructure” of certain contractual terms and conditions.

On this news, Lockheed’s stock price fell $49.84 per share, or 10.8%, to close at $410.69 per share on July 22, 2025.

