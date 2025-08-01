Medical Tourism Market Size Projected to Expand USD 186.27 Bn at 16.12% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical tourism market size was valued at USD 41.79 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 186.27 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the rising demand from the consumers as well as the government to improve easy accessibility and for the treatment of patients with all the facilities and proper treatment, which increases the growth.

Access comprehensive market data, historical figures and future projections in an easy-to-analyze format: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5609

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the medical tourism market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By treatment type, the cosmetic segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By treatment type, the infertility segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By service provider, the private segment held the major share of the market and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during 2025-2034.



Medical Tourism Market Overview & Potential

Medical tourism involves traveling abroad for medical treatment, often driven by lower costs or access to specialized care unavailable locally. It is also called medical travel, health tourism, or global healthcare. India is becoming a favored destination, offering high-quality treatment, health and wellness services, and affordability.

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 41.79 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 186.27 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 16.12% Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Treatment Type, By Service Provider, By Region Top Key Players MOHW Hengchun Tourism Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bumrungrad International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospitals, Raffles Medical Group, Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, Kasemrad Hospital International Rattanathibet, Mission Hospital, Bangkok Hospital, Miot Hospital, Penang Adventist Hospital

What Are the Key Growth Drivers Responsible for The Growth of The Medical Tourism Market?

The market’s expansion is mainly fueled by the high healthcare costs in developed countries, alongside the availability of advanced and affordable treatments elsewhere. Additional factors include increasing demand for non-insured or specialized procedures such as cosmetic or gender reassignment surgeries, as well as the rising elderly and uninsured populations. The growing number of seniors and those without sufficient health insurance in developed nations also boosts medical tourism.

What Are the Emerging Trends in The Medical Tourism Market?

Cost Savings:

Countries like India, Thailand, and Singapore offer treatment at significantly lower prices compared to developed nations, attracting more tourists.

Advanced Medical Technologies:

Many nations provide state-of-the-art equipment, innovative treatments, and specialized procedures that may be less accessible or affordable at home.

Wellness Tourism:

Growing interest in wellness services, including cosmetic and reproductive therapies, contributes to the market rise.

Aging Populations:

Older populations in developed countries face higher healthcare costs, prompting more people to seek affordable options abroad.

Rising Healthcare Expenses:

The escalating cost of healthcare in countries like the US and the UK is a key factor driving medical tourism.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What Are the Key Challenges That Hinder the Growth of The Medical Tourism Market?

The industry encounters several hurdles, such as inconsistent healthcare quality, regulatory issues, language barriers, and ethical concerns. These challenges can influence patient safety, satisfaction, and the success of destination countries. Navigating foreign legal and regulatory systems can be complex, especially when complications or disputes arise. Additionally, language differences and cultural nuances may impede effective communication between patients and providers, increasing the risk of misunderstandings and errors.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Medical Tourism Market in 2024?

North America dominated the medical tourism market in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by significant aspects of aesthetic tastes, beauty standards, and lifestyle choices, leading to a strong demand for elective and cosmetic procedures. To access affordable and high-quality care abroad, patients seeking dental work, reproductive treatments, cosmetic surgery, or weight reduction surgery often choose medical tourism.

Patients looking for elective procedures or aesthetic enhancements are attracted to medical tourism destinations because they offer comprehensive cosmetic packages, state-of-the-art facilities, and experienced doctors. With one of the best healthcare systems in the region, these destinations promise medical tourists advanced, high-quality services often at a fraction of the cost compared to other industrialized nations.

The U.S. is witnessing rising inbound medical tourism due to its advanced healthcare technologies and specialized treatments, especially in areas like cardiac surgery and cancer care. Patients from the Middle East and the Caribbean often seek second opinions or procedures unavailable in their countries. The Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic are top destinations.

Canada’s universal healthcare system and high medical standards attract tourists from the U.S. and the Caribbean, primarily for procedures like orthopedic surgery and diagnostics. Cities like Toronto and Vancouver are preferred due to multilingual support and low complication rates. Wait times for citizens also drive outbound medical travel to nearby countries.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Medical Tourism Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The growth is fueled by several factors that make the area a popular choice for medical treatment. Cost savings are a primary motivator, as healthcare in countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and India is significantly less expensive than in Western nations without compromising quality.

The region also boasts top-tier healthcare facilities accredited by international organizations and highly skilled medical professionals. Its appeal is further enhanced by cutting-edge medical treatments and technology, as well as shorter wait times for procedures. Government programs and regulations that boost revenue from the medical tourism industry, such as expedited visa procedures and marketing efforts, also play a crucial role in the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

China's rise in medical tourism is driven by its integration of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) with modern treatments, drawing patients from Southeast Asia and Russia. Cosmetic surgery, fertility treatments, and oncology are popular. Hospitals in Beijing and Shanghai often offer multilingual services and high-end packages tailored to international patients’ needs.

India is a top medical tourism hub due to affordable yet high-quality care, especially in cardiology, orthopedics, and transplant surgery. English-speaking doctors and internationally accredited hospitals attract patients from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. Cities like Chennai and Delhi lead, with holistic care options including Ayurveda and yoga.

Segmental Insights

By treatment type,

The cosmetic segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Cosmetic Treatment Cosmetic treatment is a major driver of the medical tourism market, with patients traveling abroad to access affordable, high-quality aesthetic procedures. Commonly sought treatments include rhinoplasty, liposuction, facelifts, breast augmentation, and hair restoration. Many choose destinations known for skilled surgeons, modern infrastructure, and shorter waiting times. Countries in Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America are popular for their cost-effective yet advanced cosmetic services. The growing desire for appearance enhancement, combined with the availability of luxury recovery packages and post-surgical care, continues to boost international demand. However, concerns regarding regulatory standards and follow-up care remain important considerations for travelers.

The infertility segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Infertility treatment is a significant segment of the medical tourism market, attracting individuals and couples seeking advanced reproductive care at affordable prices. Treatments commonly include in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy services.

Patients often travel to countries with favorable legal frameworks, high success rates, and shorter waiting periods. Medical tourists are drawn to internationally accredited fertility clinics that offer personalized care, cutting-edge technologies, and bundled treatment packages. Emotional sensitivity, ethical considerations, and varying regulations across countries play a crucial role in influencing destination choices within this growing treatment segment.

By the service provider

The private segment held the major share of the market and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during 2025-2034. Private service providers dominate the medical tourism market by offering personalized care, shorter waiting times, and access to advanced medical technologies. These providers often collaborate with internationally accredited hospitals, specialized clinics, and luxury recovery centers to cater to foreign patients seeking quality treatment.

Competitive pricing, multilingual staff, and tailored treatment packages enhance patient experience and trust. Private healthcare facilities also invest heavily in marketing, digital platforms, and concierge services to attract international clients. Their focus on high standards, comfort, and discretion makes them the preferred choice for medical tourists across treatment types, including cosmetic, dental, orthopedic, and fertility procedures.

Recent Developments in the Medical Tourism Market

In March 2025, Iran introduced a comprehensive medical tourism management system. Led by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism, this initiative aims to improve coordination, transparency and efficiency in Iran’s expanding health tourism sector. The goal is to develop a robust health tourism industry by enhancing medical facilities and strengthening the country’s medical sector.

In February 2025, in India, Health Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced the opening of 200 cancer day care centers. She also stated that the government will promote medical tourism and simplify the visa process through the Heal in India initiative, along with the introduction of 36 drugs for cancer and rare diseases, which will be exempt from basic customs duty.

In April 2025, Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (IC) for the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, revealed plans to develop a comprehensive online portal for Medical Value Travel (MVT). This portal aims to enhance India’s reputation as a global healthcare destination and strengthen its medical sector.

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market

Hospital/Group Contributions & Offerings MOHW Hengchun Tourism Hospital Located in Taiwan, it integrates wellness tourism with local cultural experiences. It offers services like rehabilitation, TCM, and elder care, appealing to Asian tourists. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. A pioneer in Indian medical tourism, Apollo offers affordable treatments in cardiology, oncology, and organ transplants, with JCI-accredited facilities across major cities. Bumrungrad International Hospital Based in Thailand, it serves over 520,000 international patients annually. It is known for cutting-edge diagnostics and multilingual staff, especially in heart and cancer care. Mount Elizabeth Hospitals Located in Singapore, it provides complex surgeries and high-end diagnostics. International patients benefit from concierge services and specialist care in cardiology and oncology. Raffles Medical Group Operating across Asia, Raffles offers preventive health checks, general surgery, and chronic disease management. Its seamless cross-border care appeals to regional tourists. Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital A leading Indian hospital with strengths in minimally invasive surgery, fertility treatments, and transplant services. It’s known for personalized, affordable care. Kasemrad Hospital International Rattanathibet A Thai hospital offering cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and dental tourism with affordable pricing and international patient support. Mission Hospital Located in Thailand, it specializes in wellness, orthopedics, and dental care, combining spiritual care with modern treatment, drawing faith-based medical tourists. Bangkok Hospital One of Southeast Asia’s most advanced hospitals, known for comprehensive specialty centers and advanced tech. It attracts patients from the Middle East and ASEAN.

Medical Tourism Market Key Players List

MOHW Hengchun Tourism Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Mount Elizabeth Hospitals

Raffles Medical Group

Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital

Kasemrad Hospital International Rattanathibet

Mission Hospital

Bangkok Hospital

Miot Hospital

Penang Adventist Hospital



Global Healthcare Market Insights (2024–2034)

Medical Foods for Orphan Diseases Market

The medical foods for orphan diseases market is gaining momentum as targeted nutritional therapies become essential in rare disease management. Valued at USD 8.84 billion in 2024, the market is expected to reach USD 14.65 billion by 2034, growing at a steady CAGR of 5.2%. AI in Medical Billing Market

The AI in medical billing market is witnessing explosive growth as healthcare providers turn to automation for improved accuracy and faster reimbursements. Estimated at USD 3.73 billion in 2024, the market is projected to soar to USD 36.37 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 25.4%. Automated Medical Coding Market

The automated medical coding market is rapidly advancing, supported by the integration of AI and machine learning tools. While specific figures are still developing, it’s expected to generate hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and 2034, as demand for accurate and efficient coding surges. Pain Management Devices Market

Driven by the rise in chronic conditions and minimally invasive treatments, the pain management devices market is forecast to grow from USD 7.68 billion in 2024 to USD 19.1 billion by 2034, at a robust CAGR of 9.54%. Medical Device CRO Market

The medical device contract research organization (CRO) market is benefiting from increased outsourcing in R&D. With a market size of USD 8.49 billion in 2024, it is anticipated to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.98%. Medical Polymers Market

The medical polymers market is expanding due to rising applications in implants, devices, and packaging. Valued at USD 23.29 billion in 2024, it’s projected to hit USD 50.46 billion by 2034, with a healthy CAGR of 8.04%. Medical Billing Market

The broader medical billing market (excluding AI-specific billing) continues to grow as providers seek scalable revenue cycle solutions. Starting at USD 17.86 billion in 2024, the market is expected to reach USD 54.93 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.17%. Medical Membrane Market

Applications in dialysis, diagnostics, and drug delivery are fueling growth in the medical membrane market. Valued at USD 4.26 billion in 2024, it’s set to reach USD 8.74 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 7.45%. Medical Imaging Market

The medical imaging market continues to grow steadily due to rising healthcare needs and technological advancements. It’s forecasted to increase from USD 41.64 billion in 2024 to USD 67.87 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.99%. Wearable Medical Devices Market

The wearable medical devices market is seeing exceptional adoption, especially for remote monitoring and fitness applications. Starting at USD 42.78 billion in 2024, it’s projected to surge to USD 408.61 billion by 2034, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 25.57%.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Treatment Type

Cardiovascular treatment

Orthopedic treatment

Cosmetic treatment

Bariatric treatment

Dental treatment

Ophthalmology treatment

Infertility treatment

Alternative medicine

Other services



By Service Provider

Public

Private

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





To invest in our premium strategic solution and customized market report options, click here: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5609

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram