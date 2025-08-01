Blood Purification Devices Market Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Purification Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blood purification devices market is poised for robust expansion owing to the rising prevalence of kidney diseases and complications from conditions like hypertension and diabetes.

The market was valued at USD 17.73 billion in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 5.40%, aiming to reach USD 26.86 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by increased cases of acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Market Dynamics: AKI affects over 13.3 million people globally annually, often requiring immediate blood purification to prevent severe complications. This has led to heightened demand for scalable and clinically reliable purification solutions, especially in regions with limited healthcare resources. CKD impacts over 10% of the world's population, necessitating continuous renal support and thus increasing the demand for blood purification technologies. Regulatory initiatives have also favored the development of advanced purification devices.

In notable product advancements, Fresenius Medical Care initiated the second phase of introducing high-volume hemodiafiltration in the U.S. post-FDA clearance in June 2024, with plans for a full commercial rollout by 2026.

Segment Analysis: The CRRT device category is anticipated to dominate by 2024 due to its suitability for critically ill patients in ICUs, particularly those suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure. Technological enhancements such as automated fluid management systems and real-time monitoring have increased the appeal of CRRT devices. In August 2023, Quanta Dialysis Technologies received FDA clearance for expanded CRRT indications, demonstrating the progressive nature of the market.

Regional Insights: North America is expected to lead the market, driven by a high prevalence of CKD and conducive healthcare policies. According to the CDC, around 14% of U.S. adults were affected by CKD in 2024, particularly impacting older adults. The region's healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement strategies further bolster the adoption of purification devices. High blood pressure and diabetes add to the chronic disease burden, prompting the increased adoption of blood purification technologies.

One significant regional development is the introduction of the mobile hemodialysis system, Tablo, by Outset Medical, signifying ongoing innovation in the sector.

The market outlook suggests significant growth prospects buoyed by healthcare needs and technological advancements, despite potential constraints such as safety concerns and product recalls. The sector is marked by prominent players like B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and others driving advancements.

Recent Developments:

In November 2024, Quanta Dialysis Technologies secured FDA clearance for home use of its Quanta Dialysis System.

In July 2024, a UCLA team developed a machine-learning model predicting short-term survival for CRRT patients.

In March 2024, Cerus Corporation reported positive results from a Phase III trial on reducing the risk of AKI in transfused blood.

Key Takeaways:

Analysis of current market size and 8-year forecast.

Overview of major product developments and partnerships.

Evaluation of top market performers and opportunities.

Insight into geographic and demographic market drivers.

Key Topics Covered:

Blood Purification Devices Market Report Introduction Scope of the Study Market Segmentation Market Assumption

Blood Purification Devices Market Executive Summary Market at Glance

Competitive Landscape

Regulatory Analysis The United States Europe Japan China

Blood Purification Devices Market Key Factors Analysis Blood Purification Devices Market Drivers Blood Purification Devices Market Restraints and Challenges Blood Purification Devices Market Opportunity

Blood Purification Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Blood Purification Devices Market Assessment By Product Type By End-User By Geography

Blood Purification Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

