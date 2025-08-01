Advanced Plastics Recycling Market Report 2025: Plastic Production to Double by 2050, Doubling of Plastic-related Emissions by 2060, with a Projected Tripling of Annual Plastic Waste Volume by 2060

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Plastics Recycling Market 2025-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Current projections indicate that plastic production will double by 2050, accompanied by a corresponding doubling of plastic-related emissions by 2060, with a projected tripling of annual plastic waste volume by 2060. This presents a major challenge in sustainable waste management.

Despite growing environmental awareness and improved waste management infrastructure, global plastic recycling rates have stagnated at approximately 8%. While certain nations have achieved notable success - South Korea, Germany, and several other European countries report recycling rates exceeding 50% - these regional achievements, though commendable, cannot offset the global challenge. Moreover, the limitations of traditional mechanical recycling technology further constrain global recycling capabilities.

Mechanical recycling, while energy-efficient and widely deployed, exhibits significant limitations in its application scope. The process demonstrates effectiveness primarily with PET and HDPE but struggles with other plastic types. PVC and PP undergo degradation during mechanical recycling, while LDPE frequently causes equipment damage. A critical drawback of mechanical recycling lies in its inability to remove contaminants such as inks, dyes, and additives, resulting in lower-quality recyclate with limited market applications and reduced commercial value.

The emergence of advanced recycling technologies - encompassing various physicochemical processes for monomer and polymer extraction - promised to address these fundamental limitations of mechanical recycling. The past five years have witnessed rapid market growth in this sector, with varying degrees of success in addressing mechanical recycling's technical constraints.

Among the first commercialized advanced recycling technologies, pyrolysis and depolymerization have established distinct niches. Pyrolysis has demonstrated particular efficacy in converting mixed plastic waste into fuels, while depolymerization has achieved market leadership in PET recycling. However, neither technology has fully delivered on the comprehensive solution initially envisioned. The latest innovation in advanced recycling, solvent dissolution, shows promise in exceeding both technologies in terms of scope (polymer compatibility) and efficiency (output quality).

The Global Advanced Plastics Recycling Market 2025-2040 report examines the current state of advanced plastics recycling technologies, analyzing their relative strengths, limitations, and potential to address the escalating global plastics crisis. Through detailed market analysis and technical evaluation, we assess whether these technologies can fulfill their promise of revolutionizing plastic waste management and supporting the transition toward a more sustainable circular economy.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the rapidly evolving advanced recycling industry. This detailed analysis covers market trends, technological innovations, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities across the entire advanced plastics recycling value chain.

Key Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of market size and growth projections (2025-2040)

Detailed assessment of key technologies: pyrolysis, depolymerization, solvent-based purification, and emerging solutions

Regional market analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Comprehensive evaluation of recycling technologies for different plastic types (PET, PE, PP, PS, and others)

Analysis of end-user industries including packaging, automotive, electronics, textiles, and construction

Detailed competitive landscape and strategic positioning of major market players, including: Aduro Clean Technologies Advanced Plastic Purification International (APPI) Aeternal Upcycling Agilyx Alpha Recyclage Composites Alterra Energy Ambercycle Anellotech Anhui Oursun Resource Technology APChemi APK AG Aquafil ARCUS Greencycling Arkema Axens SA BASF Bcircular BioBTX Biofabrik Technologies Blest (Microengineer) Blue Cycle BlueAlp Technology Borealis AG Boston Materials Braven Environmental Breaking Brightmark Cadel Deinking Carbios Carboliq Carbon Fiber Recycling Cassandra Oil Chevron Phillips Chemical Chian Tianying CIRC Clariter Clean Energy Enterprises Clean Planet Energy Corsair Group International Covestro CreaCycle CuRe Technology Cyclic Materials Cyclize DeepTech Recycling DePoly SA Dow Chemical Company DyeRecycle Eastman Chemical Company Eco Fuel Technology Ecopek Ecoplasteam Eeden Emery Oleochemicals Encina Development Group Enerkem Enval Environmental Solutions (Asia) Epoch Biodesign Equipolymers Evonik Industries Evrnu Extracthive ExxonMobil Fairmat FRE Technologies Freepoint Eco-Systems Fulcrum BioEnergy Futerro Fych Technologies Garbo GreenMantra Technologies Greyparrot Gr3n SA Handerek Technologies Hanwha Solutions Honeywell Hyundai Chemical InEnTec INEOS Styrolution Indaver Infinited Fiber Company Ioncell Ioniqa Technologies Itero Technologies Jeplan JFE Chemical Corporation Kaneka Corporation Khepra Klean Industries Lanzatech Licella Loop Industries LOTTE Chemical Lummus Technology LyondellBasell Industries MacroCycle Metaspectral Mint Innovation Microwave Chemical Mitsubishi Chemical MolyWorks Materials Mote Mura Technology Nanya Plastics Corporation NatureWorks Neste Oyj New Hope Energy Nexus Circular Next Generation Group (NGR) Novoloop



Key Topics Covered:

1 CLASSIFICATION OF RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.6 Plastic pollution

3.7 Policy and regulations

3.8 The circular economy

3.9 Plastic recycling

3.10 Life cycle assessment

4 THE ADVANCED PLASTICS RECYCLING MARKET

4.1 Market drivers and trends

4.1.1 Growing Environmental Concerns

4.1.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies

4.1.3 Corporate Sustainability Initiatives

4.1.4 Technological Advancements

4.1.5 Circular Economy Adoption

4.2 Market Challenges and Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Investment Costs

4.2.2 Technical Challenges

4.2.3 Infrastructure Limitations

4.2.4 Technological Barriers

4.2.5 Supply Chain Complexities

4.2.6 Cost Competitiveness

4.3 Industry news, funding and developments 2020-2025

4.4 Capacities

4.5 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology

4.6 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology, by region

4.7 Chemically recycled plastic products

4.8 Market map

4.9 Value chain

4.10 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced plastics recycling processes

4.11 Recycled plastic yield and cost

4.12 Market challenges

5 ADVANCED PLASTICS RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

5.1 Applications

5.2 Pyrolysis

5.3 Gasification

5.4 Dissolution

5.5 Depolymerisation

5.6 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies

5.7 Advanced recycling of thermoset materials

5.8 Comparison with Traditional Recycling Methods

5.9 Environmental Impact Assessment

5.10 5.5. Emerging Technologies

6 MATERIALS ANALYSIS

6.1 Plastics

6.2 Metals

6.3 Base Metals

6.4 Rare Earth Elements

6.5 Electronic Waste

6.6 Textiles

7 END PRODUCT ANALYSIS

7.1 Chemical Feedstocks

7.2 Fuels

7.3 Raw Materials

7.4 Energy Products

8 COMPANY PROFILES (188 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4nslg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.