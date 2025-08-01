Industry 4.0 Technologies Market Report 2025 | Digital Transformation in Industry 4.0 Markets Surges with 19.4% CAGR Through 2030

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Markets Through 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Industry 4.0 technologies was valued at $551.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $655.2 billion in 2025 to reach $1.6 trillion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% from 2025 through 2030.







Industry 4.0 represents the deep integration of intelligent digital technologies into manufacturing and broader industrial processes. This transformative approach encompasses interconnected technologies, including Industrial Internet of Things networks, AI, big data analytics, advanced robotics and comprehensive automation. The core objective of Industry 4.0 is to facilitate smart manufacturing and the development of intelligent factories, ultimately driving significant enhancements in productivity, efficiency and operational flexibility. Furthermore, it empowers more informed decision-making and enables greater customization throughout manufacturing and supply chain operations.



Report Scope



This report segments the market based on technology, end-user industry and geographical region. It provides an overview of the global Industry 4.0 technologies market and analyzes market trends. Using 2024 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030. The report covers the market for Industry 4.0 technologies with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The scope of the report includes the global market for Industry 4.0 technologies, such as big data and analytics, system integration (horizontal and vertical integration), cloud computing, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), 3D printing, robotics, digital twins and cybersecurity, as they relate specifically to Industry 4.0.



The report also examines the key trends and challenges driving the market and the companies operating within it. It analyzes patents and emerging technologies in the market, it surveys the competition among major companies, and it includes profiles of leading businesses in the market.



The report includes:

59 data tables and 84 additional tables

An overview of the current and future global markets for industry 4.0 technologies

An analysis of the global market trends with market revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026, 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by technology, end use industry, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Amazon, Microsoft, Siemens, Cisco Systems Inc., and IBM Corp.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 221 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $655.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1600 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Overview

Technology Overview

Industry 4.0 Technologies and Applications

Current Market Overview

Big Data and Analytics

System Integration (Horizontal and Vertical Integration)

Cloud Computing

AR and VR

The Industrial Internet of Things

3D Printing

Robotics

Digital Twins

Cybersecurity

Future of Industry 4.0 Technologies

Macroeconomic Factors

Growing R&D Investments Driving Industry 4.0 Adoption

Economic Growth and Rising Consumer Spending

Geopolitical Conflict Shaping the Industry 4.0 Market

Tariff Impact on the Industry 4.0 Market

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Conclusion

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competition in the Industry

Case Studies of Industry 4.0 Technologies

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growth of IoT Technology and Devices Increased Government Funding for Robotics R&D Increasing Labor Shortages Real-Time Data Generated from Sensors and Other Smart Devices

Market Challenges Safety and Security Concerns in Industry 4.0 Absence of Standardization in IoT Protocols for Industry 4.0 Interoperability Issues of Legacy Infrastructure and Communication Networks Inadequate Information Technology Infrastructure and Connectivity Issues Growing Number of Global Cyberattacks

Market Opportunities Increasing Use of Cloud Deployments 3D-Printing Technologies Combined with Digital Twin Applications The Ongoing Deployment of 5G Technology and the Emergence of 6G Government Initiatives Supporting the Development of Industry 4.0 Technologies



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies and Developments

5G

6G

Edge and Fog Computing

Blockchain

Machine Learning

Cloud Robotics

Robotics as a Service

Digital Twins as a Service

Development in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Technology

Integration of Generative AI and Digital Twin Solutions

Cloud Encryption

Additive Manufacturing Technology as a Pillar of Industry 4.0

Microfluidic 3D Printing

AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance for 3D Printing

Patent Analysis

Company Share Patterns

Regional Patterns

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Industry 4.0 Technologies Market by Technology

Big Data and Analytics System Integration (Horizontal and Vertical Integration) Cloud Computing Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Industrial Internet of Things 3D Printing Robotics Digital Twins Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 Technologies Market by End-use Industry

Aerospace and Defense Automotive Electrical and Electronics Energy and Utilities Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Others

Industry 4.0 Technologies Market by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Ecosystem

Devices and Hardware

Software and Applications

Professional Services

Top Companies in the Industry 4.0 Technologies Market Amazon Microsoft Corp. Siemens Cisco Systems Inc. IBM Oracle

Strategic Analysis

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Investments and Expansions

Company Profiles

3D Systems Inc.

ABB

Accenture

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Amazon.Com Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

Eos GmbH

GE Vernova

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Materialise

Microsoft

Oracle

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Sony Group Corp.

Stratasys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbckdu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment