LYNO AI Launches Official Presale Phase with Audited Cross-Chain Arbitrage Protocol

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI, a next-generation AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage protocol, has officially opened its Early Bird presale, offering tokens at a starting price of $0.050. The launch marks a significant milestone for the project, which aims to make advanced DeFi trading strategies more accessible through a secure and intelligent AI-driven architecture.

The protocol has been fully audited by Cyberscope, ensuring a high level of trust and transparency for early participants. At this stage, a total of 16 million LYNO tokens are available, with the next presale phase set to increase the token price to $0.055.

Key Features of LYNO AI

LYNO AI is designed to execute profitable cross-chain arbitrage trades across more than 15 EVM-compatible chains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. Its architecture consists of four main layers:

Data Layer : Collects real-time liquidity and price feeds.

: Collects real-time liquidity and price feeds. AI Layer : Scores arbitrage opportunities and determines optimal routing paths.

: Scores arbitrage opportunities and determines optimal routing paths. Execution Layer : Deploys smart contracts and flash loans using interoperability protocols like LayerZero, Axelar, and Wormhole.

: Deploys smart contracts and flash loans using interoperability protocols like LayerZero, Axelar, and Wormhole. Settlement Layer: Distributes profits transparently and updates the AI engine using live trading data.

The protocol offers governance rights to $LYNO token holders, enabling them to vote on upgrades, fee structures, and other strategic decisions. Additionally, stakers are eligible for up to 60% revenue sharing and benefit from a buyback and burn mechanism intended to enhance long-term token value.

Security and Infrastructure

To maintain operational integrity and investor confidence, LYNO implements:

Multi-sig wallets

Circuit breakers

Slippage controls

Zero-knowledge privacy tools designed to prevent MEV and front-running attacks

These features are part of the project’s broader commitment to security and decentralized reliability.

How to Participate in the Presale

The LYNO presale supports contributions in ETH, USDT, and USDC, compatible with popular wallets such as MetaMask and Trust Wallet. With increasing interest from both retail and institutional investors, early participation is encouraged before the price increase in the next round.

About LYNO AI

LYNO AI is developing a decentralized, AI-powered arbitrage trading system that leverages real-time data and cross-chain functionality to deliver automated profit strategies. With its robust technology stack and governance-focused tokenomics, LYNO aims to position itself as a transformative protocol within the DeFi and AI-crypto space.

Presale Link: https://lyno.ai/#presale

For more information:

Media Contact:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

