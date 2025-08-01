1 Day Fire Safety Compliance Masterclass | Preparation, Business Continuity and Emergency Procedures (ONLINE EVENT: September 18, 2025)

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Safety Compliance - Preparation, Business Continuity and Emergency Procedures Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fire safety is an important part of health & safety compliance within a business.
This intense masterclass is ideally suited for all those who have responsibility for fire safety compliance within their business. The expert and highly experienced trainer will help delegates to better understand the regulations and practical aspects of this complex area to ensure businesses aren't falling short of the strict and complex regulations they need to comply with.
To ensure they are compliant, every business should:
- have a fire risk assessment in place
- supply and maintain fire safety equipment
- understand the risks and fire hazards within their working environment
- know what the fire procedures are and how to implement them in an emergency
- have a business continuity plan in place should the worst happen
Benefits of attending
There is a legal obligation upon businesses to ensure that fire safety regulations are complied with. The regulations in this area are complex but compliance is essential, the right preparation and procedures could save lives. This masterclass will give you the knowledge and skills to ensure you and your business are acting within the law and that you are demonstrating compliance should an event arise.
The speaker, a specialist in fire safety compliance, will use case studies and real-world examples throughout this webinar to help bring the subject to life, ensuring delegates gain a full understanding of this important area.
Certifications
- CPD: 3 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
All those who have responsibilities within a business relating to fire safety, including:
- Fire Safety Officers
- Health and Safety Managers and Officers
- Facilities Managers
- Compliance Managers
- Property Managers
- Office Managers with fire safety responsibilities
Key Topics Covered:
Fire risk assessments
- Carrying out a fire risk assessment - the essentials
- Fire hazards and considerations
Fire safety awareness
- Fire safety roles and responsibilities
- Fire prevention
- Safety signs
- Environmental issues
Keeping records
- Fire extinguisher servicing and maintenance
- Fire alarm systems
- Fire evacuation drills
- Communication of procedures within the business
Business continuity plans
- Putting a plan in place
- What to consider and what to include
- Communicate the essentials of the plan to the business
- How to implement the plan
Emergency procedures
- Means of fire identification and alert
- Evacuation and safety procedures
- Follow up
Final questions
