1 Day Fire Safety Compliance Masterclass | Preparation, Business Continuity and Emergency Procedures (ONLINE EVENT: September 18, 2025)

Fire safety is an important part of health & safety compliance within a business.

This intense masterclass is ideally suited for all those who have responsibility for fire safety compliance within their business. The expert and highly experienced trainer will help delegates to better understand the regulations and practical aspects of this complex area to ensure businesses aren't falling short of the strict and complex regulations they need to comply with.

To ensure they are compliant, every business should:

have a fire risk assessment in place

supply and maintain fire safety equipment

understand the risks and fire hazards within their working environment

know what the fire procedures are and how to implement them in an emergency

have a business continuity plan in place should the worst happen

Benefits of attending

There is a legal obligation upon businesses to ensure that fire safety regulations are complied with. The regulations in this area are complex but compliance is essential, the right preparation and procedures could save lives. This masterclass will give you the knowledge and skills to ensure you and your business are acting within the law and that you are demonstrating compliance should an event arise.

The speaker, a specialist in fire safety compliance, will use case studies and real-world examples throughout this webinar to help bring the subject to life, ensuring delegates gain a full understanding of this important area.

Certifications

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

All those who have responsibilities within a business relating to fire safety, including:

Fire Safety Officers

Health and Safety Managers and Officers

Facilities Managers

Compliance Managers

Property Managers

Office Managers with fire safety responsibilities

Key Topics Covered:

Fire risk assessments

Carrying out a fire risk assessment - the essentials

Fire hazards and considerations

Fire safety awareness

Fire safety roles and responsibilities

Fire prevention

Safety signs

Environmental issues

Keeping records

Fire extinguisher servicing and maintenance

Fire alarm systems

Fire evacuation drills

Communication of procedures within the business

Business continuity plans

Putting a plan in place

What to consider and what to include

Communicate the essentials of the plan to the business

How to implement the plan

Emergency procedures

Means of fire identification and alert

Evacuation and safety procedures

Follow up

Final questions

