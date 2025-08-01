Superbook Season 3 Set to Debut on Yippee Streaming Platform

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families can now stream Superbook Season 3 on Yippee , the streaming platform known for its family-focused, faith-based entertainment. Produced by CBN Animation , a division of The Christian Broadcasting Network, the acclaimed animated series continues the adventures of Chris, Joy, and Gizmo as they explore biblical stories that teach timeless values and moral lessons.





Superbook Season 3, created by CBN Animation, now streaming on Yippee.

While Superbook episodes have previously aired on other platforms, Season 3 is now available ad-free to Yippee subscribers, making it a new addition to the platform’s growing library of safe, uplifting animated content for kids.

Superbook has earned a loyal global audience for its cinematic animation and values-driven storytelling. Season 3 features 13 episodes, including beloved stories such as “Job,” “Paul and the Shipwreck,” and “He is Risen!” that highlight themes such as courage, forgiveness, and faith. The stories remain rooted in Scripture and brought to life through characters and events from the Bible.

Yippee’s mission to provide wholesome, ad-free content aligns closely with the message behind Superbook. With a catalog of animated series, live-action programming, and original content, Yippee is a trusted destination for parents seeking media that reflects their values.

In addition to the English-language release, Season 3 of Superlibro, the Spanish version of Superbook, will also be available on Yippee, further expanding access to diverse audiences across North America.

Families interested in watching can visit www.yippee.tv or download the Yippee app to start their subscription and begin streaming. A full season of episodes is now available on demand.

