Hooters of Panama City Beach Partners with Salty Farm Ministry to Uplift and Serve the Local Homeless Community

Panama City Beach, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a heartfelt display of compassion and community service, Hooters of Panama City Beach joined hands with Salty Farm Ministry to support an event dedicated to serving the homeless population of Bay County. The event was more than just a meal, it was an opportunity to restore dignity, offer support, and provide a glimpse of hope to individuals navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Throughout the day, the Hooters Girls stepped out of their usual roles and into a mission of service. Delivering more than just hot meals, they offered smiles, conversation, and the warmth of human connection. With a generous spirit, they served up comforting plates of food to every guest, ensuring that no one left hungry or unseen. For many attendees, the simple act of being treated with care and kindness meant more than words could express.

"This event reminded us all that sometimes the most powerful thing you can give someone is your time and your presence," said Carly Dockery, Director of Operations for Hooters of Panama City Beach. "We wanted every person who came by our tent to feel respected, supported, and reminded that they are not forgotten."

In addition to the hot meals, the event featured professional barber stations where guests could receive complimentary haircuts and shaves. These services were more than just cosmetic; they symbolized a fresh start and helped guests regain a sense of self-worth and confidence. For some, it was their first haircut in years. Volunteers listened as participants shared their stories, their struggles, and their dreams for the future.

Salty Farm Ministry also organized a range of vital resources to help attendees take meaningful next steps in their journey. Offering housing and shelter information, addiction recovery support, access to health services, job placement opportunities, and spiritual and emotional care. Staff members and volunteers were on hand to guide guests through available options and provide ongoing encouragement.

The collaboration between Hooters and Salty Farm Ministry demonstrates what can be achieved when local businesses and nonprofits work together for the greater good. By coming alongside those in need, they not only offered immediate relief but also planted seeds of hope and transformation.

"We believe it's our responsibility as members of this community to do more than serve food, we serve people," Carly continued. "We're proud to be a part of this incredible initiative and to support Salty Farm Ministry in their unwavering mission to restore lives."

As the event wrapped up, hugs were shared, thank-yous exchanged, and many left with new opportunities to pursue. It was a reminder that change doesn't always happen in grand gestures, it happens in moments of connection, acts of service, and the willingness to show up for one another.

Hooters of Panama City Beach is committed to continuing its involvement in community outreach and stands ready to support efforts that bring real and lasting change to those who need it most. Stay connected and get more information on Hooters of Panama City Beach by following them on Facebook or connecting through their website.

