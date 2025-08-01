Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - July 2025

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 67 rue Arago
93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
444 346 795 RCS Bobigny

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off dateTotal number
of shares		Net total number of
voting rights
31 July 2025


56,129,724


Total gross56,129,724
Net total55,886,197

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, 1st August 2025

