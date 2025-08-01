Bonduelle - 2024-2025 Annual Sales: The Bonduelle Group reports growth in Quarter 4 and confirms its annual profitability objective

BONDUELLE

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

2024-2025 Annual Sales

(July 1, 2024 - June 30, 2025)

The Bonduelle Group reports growth in Quarter 4 and confirms its annual profitability objective

The Bonduelle Group sales for FY 2024-2025 (ending June 30, 2025) amounted to 2,203.8 million euros, a variation of -0.8% on a like-for-like basis* and -0.9% on reported figures compared with FY 2023-2024. The group’s brands (Bonduelle, Cassegrain and Globus), demonstrated their resilience across all regions including United States, with stable sales on both like-for-like basis* and reported figures.

Sales for Quarter 4 of FY 2024-2025 posted an evolution of +0.2% on a like-for-like basis*, and -0.2% on reported figures, due to an upturn in business activity in the Europe Zone at the end of the period.

Despite a slight downturn of the activity over the fiscal year, the group confirms its objective of a stable recurring operating income, in line with its transformation plan, “Transform to win”, thanks to the ongoing recovery of North American activities, the good performance of activities in Eurasia and a strict cost control program.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In accordance with IFRS 5 accounting standards, the income statements relating to the packaged salad activity in France and Germany, whose planned disposal was announced on August 29, 2024 and effective since July 17, 2025 for the French activity and March 31, 2025 for Germany, will be gathered in the income statement of the reported financial statements under the heading “net income from discontinued operations”. Sales evolution in accordance with IFRS 5, i.e. excluding sales of the packaged salad activity in France and Germany, for restated Quarter 4 of FY 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 are presented and commented below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Activity by Geographical Region

Total Consolidated Sales

(in millions of euros) 12 months

2024-2025 12 months

2023-2024 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like-for-like basis* Quarter 4

2024-2025 Quarter 4

2023-2024 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like-for-like basis* Europe Zone 1,354.5 1,409.9 -3.9% -4.1% 353.5 355.6 -0.6% -0.6% Non-Europe Zone 849.3 813.6 4.4% 4.9% 201.6 200.8 0.4% 1.7% Total 2,203.8 2,223.4 -0.9% -0.8% 555.1 556.4 -0.2% 0.2%

Activity by Operating Segment

Total Consolidated Sales

(in millions of euros) 12 months

2024-2025 12 months

2023-2024 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like-for-like basis* Quarter 4

2024-2025 Quarter 4

2023-2024 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like-for-like basis* Canned 1,070.5 1,120.1 -4.4% -4.1% 266.9 265.2 0.6% 0.1% Frozen 298.2 303.0 -1.6% -1.7% 72.5 75.7 -4.3% -4.5% Fresh processed 835.1 800.2 4.4% 4.3% 215.7 215.4 0.1% 2.0% Total 2,203.8 2,223.4 -0.9% -0.8% 555.1 556.4 -0.2% 0.2%

Europe Zone

The Europe Zone, which accounted for 61.5% of the business activity over the period, posted a decline of -3.9% on reported figures and -4.1% on a like-for-like basis* and of -0.6% over Quarter 4 in both reported figures and like-for-like basis*.

Canned and frozen activities, although slightly down in the last quarter, posted a significant recovery at the end of the quarter. They reflect the return to normal volumes sold under private labels and the sustained growth of the Cassegrain brand in France.

The fresh processed activities maintained in the portfolio (packaged salads activity in Italy, and prepared segment in France and Italy) posted, for the whole period, both on a like-for-like basis* and at current exchange rates, increases in both volumes and value in all segments. Quarter 4 was particularly buoyant in France in the prepared segment, thanks to a good trend of recently launched innovations and favorable weather conditions in spring and early summer for the fresh prepared segment.

Non-Europe Zone

The Non-Europe Zone, representing 38.5% of the business activity over FY 2024-2025, rose by +4.9% on a like-for-like basis* (+4.4% on reported figures). In Quarter 4, increases were respectively of +1.7% on a like-for-like basis* and +0.4% on reported figures.

Overall FY 2024-2025, business activity in North America returned to growth with +4.8% on a like-for-like basis* (+4.9% on reported figures), driven by the ongoing progress in complete meal solutions (bowls), which posted growth of over +10% in volumes and value, in the entire period as well as in the last quarter.

The Eurasia region, Export and Mercosur confirmed its role as key player for growth over FY, with an increase of +5.5% on a like-for-like basis* (+3.7% on reported figures), particularly boosted by the excellent performance of activities in the Eurasia region.



Other significant information

The Bonduelle Group confirms the sale of its packaged salad business in France on July 17, 2025

Announced on August 29, 2024, the proposed sale of Bonduelle's packaged salad business in France to the LSDH Group became effective on July 17, 2025.For the past ten years, the Bonduelle Group has faced a structural decline in salad consumption in France. This sale allows the Bonduelle Group to continue accelerating its activities in the fresh delicatessen market, in France and Europe.

The LSDH Group will continue, through a licensing agreement, the use of the Bonduelle brand on packaged salads in France. The Bonduelle Group is confident in the ability of the LSDH Group, a family business, to turn around its operations in France. This player has a solid plan to expand its business.

The divested scope represented approximately 3.5% of the group's turnover for the Bonduelle Group, or 80 million euros for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The result of the divestment of the business will be reflected in the accounts for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, which began on July 1, 2025.

Outlook

The Bonduelle Group confirms its objective of stable recurring operating income at constant exchange rates and scope for FY 2024-2025, ending June 30, 2025, in line with the trajectory of its “Transform to win” transformation plan.

* At constant currency exchange rate and scope of consolidation basis. Net sales in foreign currency over the given period are translated into the rate of exchange for the comparable period. The impact of business acquisitions (or gain of control) and divestments is restated as:

For businesses acquired (or gain of control) during the current period, net sales generated since the acquisition date is excluded from the organic growth calculation;

For businesses acquired (or gain of control) during the prior fiscal year, net sales generated during the current period up until the first anniversary date of the acquisition is excluded;

For businesses divested (or loss of control) during the prior fiscal year, net sales generated in the comparative period of the prior fiscal year until the divestment date is excluded;

For businesses divested (or loss of control) during the current fiscal year, net sales generated in the period commencing 12 months before the divestment date up to the end of the comparative period of the prior fiscal year is excluded.

Alternative performance indicators : the group presents in its financial notices performance indicators not defined by accounting standards. The main performance indicators are detailed in the financial reports available on www.bonduelle.com





Next financial events:



- 2024-2025 Annual Results: September 26, 2025 (after market closing)

- Annual Results presentation: September 29, 2025

About the Bonduelle Group

The Bonduelle Group is, above all, a family story from the north of France that has lasted for 7 generations. Present in nearly 100 countries, we are proud of our iconic brands: Bonduelle, Cassegrain, and Globus. We collaborate with more than 2,000 passionate growers to offer you vegetables and pulses harvested at the peak of their flavor and nutrition. Because we believe that every meal is an opportunity to make a difference, we are committed to inspire the transition toward a plant-rich diet, for the well-being of all and planet health. Already 80% B Corp certified, our goal is to achieve full Bonduelle Group certification, thus affirming our commitment to a more sustainable and responsible model.

For the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the company generated sales of 2.2 billion euros.



Bonduelle is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B

Euronext indices: CAC MID & SMALL – CAC FOOD PRODUCERS – CAC ALL SHARES

Bonduelle is part of the Gaïa non-financial performance index and employees shareholder index (I.A.S.)

Code ISIN: FR0000063935 - Code Reuters: BOND.PA - Code Bloomberg: BON FP

Attachment