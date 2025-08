Planisware - Availability of the 2025 half-year financial report

Availability of the 2025 half-year financial report

Paris, France, August 1st, 2025 – Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025.

This report is available for consultation and downloading on www.planisware.com in the Investor, Regulated Information section.

The 2025 half-year financial report includes:

The 2025 half-year activity report;

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2025;

The Statutory auditors’ review report on the half-year financial information for 2025;

The declaration by the person responsible for the half-year financial information for 2025.

Upcoming events

October 21, 2025: Q3 2025 revenue publication





About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of AI powered Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 800 employees across 18 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol “PLNW”).

For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn .

