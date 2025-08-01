Agfa-Gevaert NV signs new revolving credit facility - Regulated information - Contains inside information

August 1, 2025 – 6.00 PM CET

Regulated information - Contains inside information

Agfa-Gevaert NV signs new revolving credit facility

Mortsel, Belgium – August 1, 2025 – 6.00 p.m. CET



Agfa-Gevaert NV has signed a new 3 year revolving credit facility of 180 million euro. The new facility will run until August 1, 2028. This new revolving credit facility will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. It will replace the existing revolving credit facility that would have expired May 30, 2026.

The financial covenants included in the facility are:

Leverage: Net financial debt*/Adj. EBITDA** (calculated excluding IFRS 16 over the last 12 months and tested half-yearly)

Interest cover: Adj. EBITDA**/Net Interest expenses (calculated excluding IFRS 16 over the last 12 months and tested half-yearly)

Minimum Adj. EBITDA** (calculated excluding IFRS 16 over the last 12 months and tested half-yearly)

Minimum Liquidity: cash and cash equivalents plus headroom under the Facilities (tested quarterly)

The applicable financial indicators and required covenant levels will be disclosed with the quarterly results publication and will be tested quarterly or semi-annually following the requirement of the facility agreement.

The new revolving credit facility has been arranged by a club of 4 financial institutions: BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV, KBC Bank NV, Belfius Bank SA/NV and ING Belgium SA/NV.

*Net financial debt excl IFRS 16: the sum of non-current and current liabilities to banks excluding non-current and current lease liabilities and excluding pension debt, including bank overdrafts minus cash and cash equivalents.

**Adjusted EBITDA: the result from continuing operating activities before depreciation, amortization, restructuring expenses and adjustments.

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2024, the Group realized a turnover of 1,138 million euro.

