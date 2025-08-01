Meriwest Credit Union Develops New Account Designed for Savers Seeking Enhanced Deposit Insurance Protection

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union is excited to announce the launch of the SecureEdge Money Market Account (MMA), an innovative design to provide members with a high-yield savings option and added deposit insurance up to $1.25M.*

“We’re excited to introduce the SecureEdge Money Market Account to fill a need that our members have asked us for,” said Chad Maze, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Meriwest. “Generally, members look for one of three features when deciding where to keep their savings: best rate, best term, and most secure. While Meriwest continues to compete in the best rate and best term space, we can now offer something few other credit unions can provide – deposit insurance coverage four times greater than they can get through standard NCUA coverage. The SecureEdge account will empower our members to grow their savings with the added confidence of enhanced deposit insurance.”

SecureEdge Money Market Account combines competitive yields and expanded deposit insurance protection, at no extra cost to our members. Key Features of the SecureEdge Money Market Account include:

Convenience and Enhanced Safety : Members can keep their savings in one place*, earn a competitive return, and know that their savings are insured up to $1.25M.





: Members can keep their savings in one place*, earn a competitive return, and know that their savings are insured up to $1.25M. Built for Consumers and Business : Tailored for both consumer and business members, offering versatility for diverse financial needs.





: Tailored for both consumer and business members, offering versatility for diverse financial needs. Accessibility and Liquidity: Members can benefit from both a competitive rate and added deposit insurance all in a fully liquid money market style account.



*SecureEdge MMA is insured up to $250,000 per member by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), with additional coverage up to $1,000,000 per member provided by Meriwest through a partnership with a private deposit insurance provider.

The Meriwest SecureEdge Money Market Account reflects Meriwest’s commitment to innovative financial solutions that prioritize member need and sound product offerings.

For more information or to open a SecureEdge Money Market Account, visit www.meriwest.com or contact 877-MERIWEST (637-4937).

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded as the IBM San Jose Employees Federal Credit Union, San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets as of 12/31/2024) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2024. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Zane

Meriwest Credit Union

Public Relations

408-612-1484

jzane@meriwest.com