IPG Highlights Sustainability as Integral Strategic Driver in 2024 Annual Sustainability Report

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG (“the Company”), a global provider of packaging and protective solutions, issued its 2024 sustainability report, Safe, Circular & Responsible, highlighting its achievements and ongoing commitment to sustainability, innovation, and positive impact on people, communities, and the planet.

“In 2024, we met our commitment one year early for 75% of our revenue to come from packaging products that are recyclable, reusable, or compostable, and continued progress on the commitments we have made in product innovation, climate, energy, water, waste and safety,” said Pete Durette, CEO of IPG. “I am immensely proud of the dedication and efforts that our talented team members have made in 2024 toward achieving our commitments, and I am grateful for the continued support from our suppliers and customers who are all essential partners in our continuing efforts.”

IPG’s external commitments, through the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), The Climate Pledge, the CEO Water Mandate, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the TRUE Zero Waste program, and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Better Climate Challenge help to steer our efforts.

“Our focus remains on meeting our customers’ needs today, and planning for what they will need tomorrow,” said Jay Bolus, VP of Sustainability at IPG. “The sustainability challenge remains dynamic, and we continue our efforts to find and implement creative solutions.”

Highlights from the 2024 IPG Sustainability Report include:

Realized 75% of revenue from packaging products that are recyclable, reusable, or compostable, meeting our goal one year early

Realized more than 68% of our revenue from products that are Cradle to Cradle Certified ® , with four new products achieving certification

, with four new products achieving certification Increased renewable energy use to 10%, up from 6% in 2023

Achieved a 30% reduction in our Scope 1, Scope 2, and material Scope 3 emissions from the 2021 baseline

Awarded TRUE Zero Waste Certification at 4 facilities, increasing our waste diversion rate to 66%

Achieved our safety goal to realize zero life-changing events for our employees, and reduced our total case incident rate to 1.18, down from 1.52 in 2023, a reduction of 22%





IPG’s full 2024 Sustainability Report is available at https://www.itape.com/sustainability.

Cradle to Cradle Certified® is a registered trademark of the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products, and packaging machinery. For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.

IPG’s vision is to be the Global Leader in Packaging and Protective Solutions. Sustainability is a key strategy for achieving our vision and mission and is a primary driver of operational excellence and doing what is right for our employees and communities.

