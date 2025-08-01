Gate US Officially Launches to Offer Secure and Compliant Crypto Trading to U.S. Customers





PANAMA CITY, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate US , the localized platform powered by global crypto leader Gate Group, has officially launched in the United States, now offering spot trading services tailored for U.S. customers. With a focus on security, simplicity, and regulatory compliance, Gate US aims to provide a seamless crypto trading experience supported by world-class infrastructure and trusted industry expertise.

The Gate US platform is tailored to meet U.S. customers' needs, initially launching with a wide range of popular digital assets via crypto-to-crypto trading pairs. It also plans to gradually introduce fiat on/off ramp services, custodial wallet support, and integration with local payment systems, enabling seamless asset management and free-flowing transactions. The platform is secured by Gate Group’s unified global technical standards, ensuring high-performance order matching, robust risk controls, and a transparent, compliant operational framework.

As a strategic hub in the global crypto landscape, the United States has long held a significant position in areas such as digital finance regulation, technological innovation, and capital market development, attracting major crypto platforms from around the world. Gate US, as one of the few locally registered and operated crypto platforms in the U.S., is committed to aligning with regulatory requirements and contributing to the healthy development of the digital asset industry. Since Gate US’s incorporation in the United States in 2020, it has prioritized compliance and transparency, values that will guide Gate US's growth in the U.S. market.

Dr. Han, Founder and CEO of Gate Group, commented:

“The launch of Gate US marks a significant milestone in our global compliance and localized service strategy. We firmly believe the future of the crypto industry lies in deep integration with local markets. Gate Group remains committed to building a trusted global crypto service network—driven by technology and centered on the user.”

Gate US will continue to invest in strengthening its U.S. operations, expanding customer support, promoting crypto education, and building partnerships with local financial institutions, fintech companies, and regulatory stakeholders. The platform’s mission is to help drive responsible crypto adoption while providing a trustworthy alternative for digital asset trading in the U.S.

Looking ahead, the Gate US team will continue to enhance operational resources, improve customer support systems, and expand market education and community engagement, further solidifying the platform’s brand presence in the region.

