CNL and Partners Identified Three Canadian Locations to Advance the Design of Renewable Diesel Production Facilities

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, in partnership with Expander Energy Inc. (Expander), Fuel Cell Energy (FCE), St Marys Cement (SMC), and Nuclear Promise X (NPX), are pleased to announce that they have identified three Canadian locations as potential sites for the location of renewable diesel production facilities. These facilities would be capable of converting wood waste feedstock into 90 million litres of ‘drop-in ready’ renewable diesel fuel per year, transforming a waste product into a valuable, low-carbon fuel for the transportation sector. This milestone follows the successful completion of a feasibility study, funded through Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Clean Fuels Fund, which demonstrated the economic viability of synthetic diesel production using biomass through water electrolysis.

The concept, known as “e-Syn”, encompasses the use of water and water electrolysis as part of an innovative, patented and patent pending process for making bio-synthetic fuels developed by CNL and Expander, called the Biomass Electrolysis to Liquids (BETL™) technology. The project leverages Expander’s technology for biomass gasification and bio-synthetic fuel production, and electrolysis technology. The resulting fuel (either bio-synthetic diesel, known as Bio-SynDiesel®, or bio-synthetic aviation fuel, known as Bio-SynJet®) will be comprised entirely of carbon sourced from biogenic (atmospheric) sources, and is expected to have very low life cycle carbon intensity.

As part of the feasibility study, a number of potential sites in Canada were evaluated with the intent of selecting one site for a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase of the project. This process culminated in the selection of three locations at sites in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, all of which fulfill the necessary requirements in terms of proximity to utilities, and accessibility to major roads and key resources like biomass, among other factors. Following NRCan’s approval, the feed study was extended from one to the three sites, a process that is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2025.

“CNL is thrilled at the results that were generated through the feasibility study and is ready to move into the next phase of the project, which has the potential to eventually produce economical, ready-to-deploy, renewable diesel fuel,” commented Stephen Bushby, CNL’s Vice-President of Science and Technology. “As Canada moves towards a net-zero future, synthetic transportation fuels provide an immediate opportunity for the country to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, with the additional benefit of leveraging waste, such as wood, that may otherwise go to waste. The transportation sector in Canada is responsible for almost 25 per cent of the country’s total emissions, so this innovation has the potential to make an important impact toward decarbonizing that sector, as well as Canada’s overall carbon footprint.”

“This is not a science experiment – the feasibility study showed that the BETL™ technology can efficiently produce bio-synthetic fuels at prices competitive with existing food competitive Hydrogenation-Derived Renewable Diesel (HDRD) and Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) fuels,” commented Gord Crawford, Expander’s President and CEO. “Preliminary economic assessments indicated strong financial performance for all three sites. For future opportunities to actually deploy this technology, Expander and CNL plan to install a commercially proven electrolyzer as part of the planned Expander Carseland Alberta Gasifier project in order to technically and commercially derisk potential investment in the three sites under development in the CFF program.”

The engineering design work will be based on the utilization of 240 dry tonnes of forestry wood waste per day as feedstock to annually produce approximately 30 million liters of renewable diesel per processing facility by using the BETL™ technology. The design of these facilities could also serve as a template for future sites, both nationally and internationally, using a build, own and operate model. Site specific details will be announced in coordination with local partners, including government and Indigenous nations and organizations, in the near future.

The relevance of this project is timely in Canada. While increasing the supply of low-carbon electricity, including nuclear generation and other renewable power options, will be critical to reaching Canada's net zero target, synthetic liquid fuels provide an immediate opportunity to decarbonize marine, aviation and other heavy duty transport sectors using existing engines. These clean fuels are "drop in" ready, providing an attractive opportunity to decarbonize without the need to make major changes to engine design and manufacturing processes. Converting cellulosic biomass, such as lumber mill and forest residues, to synthetic diesel or sustainable aviation fuel, is also an attractive and promising method to produce fuel that complies with North America’s ASTM D975 and Europe’s CEN 15940 diesel specifications. Several investors, including major offtakers, have expressed interest in participating in any potential projects.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About Expander Energy Inc.

Expander Energy Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based energy technology company that has developed a patented suite of transportation fuel production technologies to convert biomass and low Carbon Intensity electricity into “Fossil Free” Low Life Cycle Carbon Intensity synthetic diesel fuel (Bio-SynDiesel®) and synthetic kerosene jet fuel (Bio-SynJet®). Expander’s Bio-Energy Carbon Capture and Sequestration (BECCS) solution utilizes cellulosic biomass to produce next generation low CI synthetic fuels while efficiently capturing bio-carbon for geologic sequestration. Bio-SynDiesel®, Bio-SynJet®, BGTL™, EBTL™, BETL™, and CETL™ are trademarks of Expander Energy Inc.

To learn more about Expander, please visit www.expanderenergy.com.

About Nuclear Promise X

Nuclear Promise X (NPX) is a forward-thinking Canadian tech start-up, established in 2018, with a mission to transform the nuclear industry through cutting-edge solutions and address the climate crisis. NPX focuses on integrating advanced technology into nuclear plant operations to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and promote sustainability.

To learn more about Nuclear Promise X, please visit www.npxinnovation.ca.

About Fuel Cell Energy Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is a global leader in sustainable energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety, and global urbanization. It collectively holds 531 fuel cell technology patents in the United States and globally. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers including businesses, utilities, governments, and municipalities with sustainable products and solutions. The company’s solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by sustainable energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe.

Learn more at www.fuelcellenergy.com.

About St Marys Cement

St Marys Cement is part of Votorantim Cimentos, a global vertically integrated aggregate, cement and concrete solutions provider. With sustainability as a strategic driver, Votorantim Cimentos has committed to ambitious decarbonization goals, including net-zero concrete by 2050 as defined by the GCCA (Global Cement and Concrete Association). As one of its key milestones, the company has set a global 2030 decarbonization target of 475 kg of CO 2 per tonne of cement, representing a 24.8% reduction compared to the 2018 baseline year. This target has been approved and verified by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). The company works together with industry to reduce emissions and tackle climate change, executing several initiatives simultaneously, including increasing the use of alternative fuels; investing in product innovations with lower clinker content; evaluating carbon capture and utilization technologies; increasing energy efficiency; fostering the circular economy; and participating in the construction of energy-efficient buildings.

To learn more about St Marys Cement, please visit: www.stmaryscement.com.

CNL Contact:

Philip Kompass

Director, Corporate Communications

media@cnl.ca