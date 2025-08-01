Qyntria Deeply Integrates with the Medical Industry, QYN Token Launches on QuotientX to Unlock Health Data Value

New York, NY, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global digitalization of healthcare accelerates, data assetization, AI-driven collaboration, and insurtech are becoming core breakthroughs in the industry. Recently, the healthcare data infrastructure platform Qyntria announced that its token, QYN, has officially launched on the internationally compliant trading platform QuotientX. This not only signifies Qyntria's successful entry into the global digital asset circulation system but also marks its dual recognition from both the capital and regulatory markets regarding its industry integration and practical implementation capabilities.







As the world's first Web3 healthcare project centered around "health data sovereignty," Qyntria focuses on establishing a cross-institutional and cross-regional data sharing and collaboration network. Through deep cooperation with hospitals, insurance companies, and research institutions, the project is transforming previously closed and passively used medical data into verifiable, tradable, and collaborative on-chain assets, using the QYN token as a medium for economic value release.







QuotientX: A Key Bridge in Qyntria's Global Strategy



QuotientX is a compliant digital asset exchange registered in the United States, holding financial service licenses from multiple countries. Renowned for its "security, stability, and compliance," it is one of the key launch platforms for current Web3 infrastructure projects. The platform supports major fiat currency deposits and withdrawals globally, offers multilingual customer service, and has regional operation centers, making it highly trusted by institutional users and long-term investors.







Qyntria chose QuotientX as the launch platform for the QYN token due to its rigorous project review mechanisms and extensive global compliant trading channels. QuotientX CEO Alex Martin stated:



"Qyntria is one of the healthcare technology projects we have been closely monitoring in recent years. It achieves a high level in technical architecture, compliance capability, and data processing standardization, while establishing a practically feasible collaborative model for healthcare institutions. The launch of the QYN token is not just an asset circulation; it represents a release of industrial logic."



Currently, QYN has been included in QuotientX's list of compliant selected assets, and the platform plans to launch a "Healthcare Technology Asset Zone" in the fourth quarter of this year, highlighting Qyntria as a benchmark project in the industry.



Medical Institution Integration: On-Chain Medical Records, AI Diagnosis, and Standardized Data Authorization



Qyntria has established deep cooperative integrations with hospitals and digital health platforms in various regions:



Singapore's Renowned Hospital Digital Medical Records Department : Pilot program for on-chain electronic medical record verification and sharing, using QYN tokens as value credentials for access and authorization.

: Pilot program for on-chain electronic medical record verification and sharing, using QYN tokens as value credentials for access and authorization. Malaysia's Leading Electronic Health Platform : Deployment of on-chain remote consultation interfaces, with an AI-assisted consultation system priced in QYN that has served over 50,000 users.

: Deployment of on-chain remote consultation interfaces, with an AI-assisted consultation system priced in QYN that has served over 50,000 users. Germany's Notable Health Data Center Alliance: Joint development of standards for AI training data supply, encrypting pathological and genetic data via on-chain NFTs and granting on-demand authorization for research institutions.

In these cooperative scenarios, the QYN token is used to pay data access fees, incentivize data providers, settle AI service fees, and participate in the smart contract authorization mechanism, achieving a closed-loop transition from "data ownership" to "value distribution."





Insurance Company Collaboration: Building On-Chain Health Credit and Smart Claims Models



In the insurtech sector, Qyntria has reached an agreement with a leading health insurance platform in the UAE to explore using on-chain health credentials (e.g., vaccination records, chronic disease management progress) as a basis for health premium adjustments, promoting a new model of "behavior as credit, data as assets."







Additionally, the platform is connecting with several small and medium-sized insurance companies in Southeast Asia to promote the automation of claims review using a model that combines on-chain treatment history with AI-assisted judgment, reducing fraud and claims disputes. The QYN token serves as a settlement tool for service access fees and node service fees.



This model is widely regarded as an important experimental ground for "on-chain insurance contracts." Qyntria's multi-contract interaction capabilities give it a first-mover advantage in this field.



Research Institution Integration: Promoting Health Data Research and Cross-Border Model Training



Qyntria has established strategic partnerships with research institutions such as the Imperial College London's Medical AI Lab and Korea University of Bioengineering, creating an on-chain authorization mechanism for accessing real-world health data to support AI model development, disease prediction, and drug metabolism simulations.



The QYN token, serving as a research access fee and data provider revenue distribution token, is embedded in multiple research contracts, achieving synchronized operation of on-chain research collaboration and value incentives.



According to official data, over 4,800 medical data NFTs have completed authorized transactions via the Qyntria platform, with all transactions priced and settled in QYN.







Financial Institutions Recognize the Value Logic of QYN Tokens, Calling It "Industrially Stable"



As industry scenarios continue to materialize, the financial attributes and long-term value expectations of the QYN token are steadily increasing. Funds and research institutions from multiple countries have given it positive evaluations.



Qyntria has stated that it will gradually announce a "token buyback plan," "ecosystem service reserve system," and "governance reward mechanism" to enhance the financial stability and market credibility of QYN.



Conclusion: Qyntria Transforms QYN into a Real Value Token Through Industry Collaboration



From on-chain medical records to AI consultations, from insurance credit to research authorization, Qyntria is creating a pathway for releasing the value of medical data centered around the QYN token through a "project + institution + contract + token" approach. The launch on QuotientX not only signifies the completion of its compliant trading pathway but also indicates that the era of health data assetization is accelerating.



QYN is no longer merely a digital token; it represents a new type of economic credential being formed in the global healthcare technology industry. Its growth potential, circulation depth, and governance value are continuously rising alongside industry collaboration.



Media contact

Contact: Tim L. Lizotte

Company Name: QuotientX Ltd

Website: https://trade.quotientex.net

Email: Lizotte(at)trade.quotientex.net



Media contact

Contact: Shane N. Mathis

Company Name: Qyntria

Email: Mathis(at)qyntria.com

Website: https://qyntria.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.