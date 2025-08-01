Prime Medicine Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 43,700,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 5,700,000 additional shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $3.30 per share. The underwriters did not receive any discounts or commissions with respect to an aggregate of 1,818,181 shares of common stock sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. All of the shares of common stock in the offering were sold by Prime Medicine. The gross proceeds to Prime Medicine from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $144.2 million.

TD Cowen and BMO Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock were offered by Prime Medicine pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 3, 2023 and declared effective by the SEC on November 13, 2023 (File No. 333-275321). The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846, or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 West 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, New York 10036, by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Prime Editors are designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around our core areas of focus: liver, lung, and immunology and oncology. Across each core area, Prime Medicine is focused initially on a set of high value programs, each targeting a disease with well-understood biology and a clearly defined clinical development and regulatory path.

Investor and Media Contacts

Gregory Dearborn

Prime Medicine

857-209-0696

gdearborn@primemedicine.com

Hannah Deresiewicz

Precision AQ

212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@precisionaq.com