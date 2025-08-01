Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

  

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights

 


 07/31/2025


 
 


 136,975,159


 
 

Total gross of voting rights: 136,975,159
Total net* of voting rights: 136,810,568

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

