Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)





Market : NYSE Euronext Paris ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights







07/31/2025













136,975,159











Total gross of voting rights: 136,975,159 Total net* of voting rights: 136,810,568

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment