Net Asset Value Restatement for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF™- August (NYSE Arca: IAUG)

WHEATON, Ill., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) announces that the net asset value (NAV) per share of the Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF™ (NYSE Arca: IAUG) for July 31, 2025, was adjusted by the amount indicated below on August 1, 2025. This adjustment is a result of an error in calculating IAUG’s NAV.

Fund Ticker Revised NAV

(07/31/25) Original NAV

(07/31/25) Change (%) Innovator International

Developed Power

Buffer ETF™ - August IAUG $26.8926 $27.1896 -1.09%



This is a one-time adjustment, and Innovator does not expect additional changes.

For more information on IAUG, please visit www.innovatoretfs.com.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Innovator was established in 2017 by Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of the PowerShares ETF lineup that has grown to be the fourth largest in the world. The listing of three Innovator Buffer ETFs™ in August 2018 marked the launch of the world’s first Defined Outcome ETFs™. Innovator is dedicated to providing ETFs with built-in risk management that offer investors a high level of predictability around their investment outcomes.

The following marks: Accelerated ETFs®, Accelerated Plus ETF®, Accelerated Return ETFs®, Barrier ETF®, Buffer ETF™, Defined Income ETF™, Defined Outcome Bond ETF®, Defined Outcome ETFs™, Defined Protection ETF®, Define Your Future®, Enhanced ETF™, Floor ETF®, Innovator ETFs®, Leading the Defined Outcome ETF Revolution™, Managed Buffer ETFs®, Managed Outcome ETFs®, Step-Up™, Step-Up ETFs®, 100% Buffer ETFs™ and all related names, logos, product and service names, designs, and slogans are the trademarks of Innovator Capital Management, LLC, its affiliates or licensors. Use of these terms is strictly prohibited without proper written authorization.

Contact:

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler

(646) 808‑3647 / (949) 269‑2535

innovator@dlpr.com

Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Innovator ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Copyright © 2025 Innovator Capital Management, LLC. All rights reserved.

800.208.5212