“Bogotá Accounts for 60% of Foreign Investment in Technology Entering Colombia”

BOGOTA, Colombia, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 180 leaders from the business and tech ecosystem gathered at the “Bogotá: Hub for Technology and Innovation” event, organized by Invest in Bogotá and Michael Page, to explore the findings of a sector report that reaffirms the Colombian capital as the driving force behind the country’s digital economy.

The event featured the launch of the report “IT Talent 2025: Investment, Innovation, and Productivity,” proving that Bogotá has attracted 60% of all foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in software and IT that have entered Colombia over the past six years. During this period, the city has generated more than 42,000 jobs in these sectors.

Carlos Suárez, Executive Director of Invest in Bogotá, stated:

“Foreign investment in the tech sector is currently, and will remain over the next three years, one of the most relevant and dynamic areas for Bogotá’s economic development.”

Daniel Camacho, IT Director at Michael Page, emphasized that Bogotá is home to 39% of the country’s bachelors in software and systems-related fields and holds the largest pool of bilingual talent in Colombia.

Key Findings from the Report

Bogotá ranks among the top 3 cities in Latin America for FDI projects in software and services.

for FDI projects in software and services. It is the Latin American city with the highest number of jobs created from investment projects.

from investment projects. National leader in business sophistication, innovation, and competitiveness (CPC 2024).

(CPC 2024). The 5th largest source of talent in Latin America , contributing: 43% of Colombia’s higher education graduates. 39% of graduates in systems engineering and related fields (2019–2023). 3 of Latin America’s top 15 universities are located in Bogotá (QS Ranking 2025).

, contributing: In the ICT sector, 78% of national exports originate in Bogotá.



About Invest in Bogotá

Invest in Bogotá is a public-private partnership between the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District. Its mission is to promote international investment and attract world-class events by connecting the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem, contributing to the socio-economic development, competitiveness, and quality of life in Bogotá–Region, and positioning it as the leading business destination in Latin America.

About Michael Page

Michael Page is a global recruitment firm with over 45 years of experience specializing in professional, executive, and senior-level talent.

Lucero Aguilera

juan.castillo-galvan@notified.com