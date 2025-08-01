Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (“Anika” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ANIK). The investigation concerns whether Anika and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]

On July 30, 2025, Anika issued a press release announcing topline results from its clinical trial of Hyalofast, “a resorbable, hyaluronic acid scaffold used in conjunction with autologous bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) for cartilage repair.” The press release stated that “[w]hile Hyalofast demonstrated consistent improvements in treated patients across all measures of pain and function relative to microfracture, the study did not meet its pre-specified co-primary endpoints. The study was likely impacted by both a higher subject dropout rate in the microfracture arm and missed visits during COVID. This resulted in missing data, which reduced the evaluable sample size and complicated the statistical analysis.”

On this news, the price of Anika shares declined by $3.06 per share, or approximately 27.42%, to close at $8.10 per share on July 30, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Anika securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



[CONTACT US]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com