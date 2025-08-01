SmartVascular Dx™ Test Elevates Vascular Risk Detection in the Northeast & Partnership with MOMS

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorningStar Laboratories, LLC., (“MSL” or “the Company”), a leading developer of precision diagnostic tests addressing unmet clinical needs, is excited to announce that its SmartVascular Dx™ (SVDx) test, formerly known as the PULS™ Cardiac Test, is now more accessible than ever for patients in the northeastern United States.

We are proud to share that we have been included in the Medicare fee schedule, allowing us to offer national Medicare coverage along with our new partnerships with CareSource and HealthPartners.

The SmartVascular Dx test provides a significant clinical advantage by accurately detecting vascular inflammation, a crucial factor in assessing cardiovascular risk. In a healthcare landscape increasingly focused on preventive strategies, this test supports early intervention, aligning seamlessly with the commitment to proactive healthcare in the region.

We encourage physicians in the northeastern United States to seize this opportunity to offer the SVDx test to their patients. By identifying vascular risks earlier, healthcare providers can implement timely interventions, ultimately saving lives and improving health outcomes.

Furthermore, we are excited to announce our partnership with My One Medical Source® (MOMS), and its network of MAPs: Medical Access Points/Providers™, which will facilitate specimen collection opportunities for MorningStar Laboratories’ patients across the country. As the “Connection for the Collection™,” MOMS enhances access to testing by bridging labs like ours with the skilled personnel needed for specimen collection.

For more information and to learn how to integrate the SmartVascular Dx test into your practice, please reach out MorningStar Laboratories at 866.299.8998. Join us in our mission to enhance vascular care and improve the health of our communities.

About MorningStar Laboratories

MorningStar Laboratories (“MSL”) is a specialty diagnostics development clinical laboratory company that develops, performs, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics which aim to detect high-risk diseases with significant unmet medical needs. MSL’s laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources, including proteomics, genetics, metabolic, biochemistry, phenotype, imaging, and a patented algorithm to address the most challenging clinical problems related to endothelial and vascular inflammatory issues. Morningstar Laboratories, a subsidiary of Smart Health Diagnostics Company, is a CLIA-Certified and CAP Accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services in accordance with Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit MorningStar Laboratories at https://mslinc.com/, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About My One Medical Source® (MOMs)

My One Medical Source® (MOMS) is a SaaS platform connecting labs and other clients with the skilled labor required to perform specimen collections. The MAP: Medical Access Point/Provider™ Network is comprised of both brick-and-mortar draw sites as well as mobile phlebotomy options in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, which serve as collection solutions for the Labs/Clients on the MOMS platform. To learn more, visit https://www.myonemedicalsource.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our future expectations, plans prospects, and assumptions regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “termed,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

