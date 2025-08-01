Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q2 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 20% (5% organic growth) to €372.0 million compared to €311.2 million in Q2 2024.
  • Net income increased 54% to €41.5 million (€0.31 on a diluted per share basis) from €26.9 million (€0.21 on a diluted per share basis).
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €210.3 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €30.5 million resulting in total consideration of €240.8 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) decreased €23.8 million to negative €14.9 million compared to €8.8 million in Q2 2024.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €12.9 million to negative €16.7 million compared to negative €3.8 million in Q2 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was €372.0 million, an increase of 20%, or €60.8 million, compared to €311.2 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the first six months of 2025 total revenues were €727.6 million, an increase of 18%, or €109.9 million, compared to €617.8 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for both the three and six-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% and 4% respectively. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased €14.5 million to €41.5 million compared to €26.9 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.31 in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to €0.21 for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 net income increased €56.4 million to €111.6 million compared to €55.2 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.85 in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to €0.43 for the same period in 2024. 

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, CFO were negative €14.9 million compared to €8.8 million for the same period in 2024. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, CFO increased €20.2 million to €256.5 million compared to €236.3 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 9%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S was negative €16.7 million compared to negative €3.8 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased €14.9 million to €145.0 million compared to €130.1 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 11%. 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

         
   Three months ended
June 30,		   Six months ended
June 30,		 
   20252024   20252024 
  (€ in millions) (€ in millions)
           
Net cash flows from operating activities  (14.9)8.8    256.5 236.3  
Adjusted for:          
Interest paid on lease obligations  (0.7)(0.5)   (1.4)(0.9) 
Interest paid on other facilities  (4.3)(6.7)   (9.0)(9.9) 
Credit facility transaction costs  (3.2)(0.3)   (3.3)(0.3) 
Payments of lease obligations  (7.2)(6.1)   (14.0)(11.9) 
Property and equipment purchased  (3.8)(1.8)   (6.7)(4.4) 
Interest and dividends received  8.3 -    8.6 -  
           
   (25.8)(6.6)   230.7 208.8  
Less amount attributable to          
non-controlling interests  9.1 2.8    (85.7)(78.7) 
           
Free cash flow available to shareholders  (16.7)(3.8)   145.0 130.1  
           
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          
 

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.


   
Topicus.com Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited       
   June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 
         
Assets       
         
Current assets:       
 Cash 249,254 206,157 233,749 
 Accounts receivable 155,305 142,791 121,629 
 Unbilled revenue 59,780 45,415 47,740 
 Inventories 7,424 4,930 4,970 
 Other assets 78,311 55,107 62,955 
   550,075 454,400 471,043 
         
Non-current assets:       
 Property and equipment 27,698 23,245 21,007 
 Right of use assets 94,822 75,666 62,147 
 Deferred income taxes 25,614 19,905 21,089 
 Equity securities 395,677 - - 
 Other assets 36,056 11,983 13,130 
 Intangible assets1,195,438 950,670 933,837 
   1,775,305 1,081,470 1,051,209 
         
Total assets 2,325,380 1,535,870 1,522,252 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
         
Current liabilities:       
 Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of Term and other loans142,506 225,718 246,155 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 254,931 250,361 177,887 
 Deferred revenue 319,820 166,593 279,338 
 Provisions 2,001 2,582 1,638 
 Acquisition holdback payables 20,536 13,073 15,270 
 Lease obligations 28,685 23,629 21,749 
 Income taxes payable 29,840 18,233 20,616 
   798,319 700,189 762,653 
         
Non-current liabilities:       
 Term and other loans 341,267 49,300 89,880 
 Deferred income taxes 199,526 145,911 145,807 
 Acquisition holdback payables 34,759 10,061 7,069 
 Lease obligations 67,480 53,188 41,478 
 Other liabilities 57,664 45,825 38,491 
   700,696 304,285 322,726 
         
Total liabilities 1,499,015 1,004,474 1,085,379 
         
         
Shareholders' Equity:       
 Capital stock 39,412 39,412 39,412 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 125,668 5,584 3,667 
 Retained earnings 338,596 266,281 208,991 
 Non-controlling interests 322,688 220,119 184,802 
   826,365 531,396 436,873 
         
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,325,380 1,535,870 1,522,252 
         



Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
       
Unaudited        
   Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
   2025  2024  2025  2024 
          
Revenue        
License 10,435  8,169  19,831  17,334 
Professional services 88,218  79,308  170,523  154,314 
Hardware and other 8,471  5,037  15,790  10,588 
Maintenance and other recurring 264,907  218,674  521,482  435,522 
   372,032  311,189  727,627  617,757 
Expenses        
Staff 206,036  177,462  403,924  350,577 
Hardware 4,653  3,570  8,778  8,190 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services32,074  23,705  60,496  47,056 
Occupancy 2,896  2,679  5,854  5,389 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment15,699  12,904  30,292  24,887 
Professional fees 7,134  5,183  14,742  10,274 
Other, net 5,402  4,060  11,028  8,365 
Depreciation 9,977  8,438  19,353  16,450 
Amortization of intangible assets 39,294  33,410  76,146  65,082 
   323,164  271,409  630,612  536,271 
          
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets-  -  -  633 
Bargain purchase (gain) (154) -  (154) (323)
Finance and other (income) expenses (9,239) (371) (14,497) (844)
(Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities-  -  (32,789) - 
Finance costs 6,575  6,807  12,764  12,277 
   (2,818) 6,435  (34,676) 11,744 
          
Income (loss) before income taxes 51,686  33,344  131,691  69,742 
          
Current income tax expense (recovery) 18,738  13,447  37,485  28,530 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (8,536) (7,041) (17,407) (14,039)
Income tax expense (recovery) 10,202  6,406  20,079  14,491 
          
Net income (loss) 41,484  26,938  111,612  55,252 
          
Net income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus 25,858  17,018  70,669  35,107 
Non-controlling interests 15,625  9,920  40,943  20,145 
Net income (loss) 41,484  26,938  111,612  55,252 
          
Weighted average shares        
 Basic shares outstanding 83,098,544  82,883,874  83,083,791  82,539,759 
 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819 
          
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus        
 Basic 0.31  0.21  0.85  0.43 
 Diluted 0.31  0.21  0.85  0.43 
          



Topicus.com Inc.          
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited        
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
           
Net income (loss) 41,484  26,938  111,612  55,252 
           
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):         
           
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other(9,671) 1,244  (8,375) 3,170 
           
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):         
           
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI82,236  -  193,333  - 
           
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax72,565  1,244  184,958  3,170 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period114,049  28,182  296,570  58,422 
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:         
Equity holders of Topicus 47,866  651  120,085  1,277 
Non-controlling interests 24,699  593  64,873  1,894 
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 72,565  1,244  184,958  3,170 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:         
Equity holders of Topicus 73,724  17,670  190,754  36,383 
Non-controlling interests 40,325  10,513  105,816  22,038 
Total comprehensive income (loss) 114,049  28,182  296,570  58,422 



Topicus.com Inc.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
Unaudited      
Six months ended June 30, 2025      
     
  Capital StockAccumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earningsTotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity
        
Balance at January 1, 202539,4125,584 266,281311,277220,119 531,396 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:      
        
 Net income (loss)-- 70,66970,66940,943 111,612 
        
Foreign currency translation differences from      
foreign operations and other, net of income tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI-120,085 -120,08564,873 184,958 
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss)      
 for the period-120,085 -120,08564,873 184,958 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period-120,085 70,669190,754105,816 296,570 
        
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity      
        
 Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity-(0)121218 31 
        
 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus-- 1,6331,633(1,633)- 
        
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests-- --(1,632)(1,632)
        
Balance at June 30, 202539,412125,668 338,596503,677322,688 826,365 



Topicus.com Inc.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
Unaudited      
Six months ended June 30, 2024      
        
     
  Capital StockAccumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earningsTotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity
        
Balance at January 1, 202439,4122,390297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:      
        
Net income (loss)--35,107 35,107 20,145 55,252 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)      
        
Foreign currency translation differences from      
foreign operations and other, net of income tax-1,277- 1,277 1,894 3,170 
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period-1,277- 1,277 1,894 3,170 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period-1,27735,107 36,383 22,038 58,422 
        
        
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity      
        
 Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity--(91)(91)(64)(155)
        
 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus--4,235 4,235 (4,235)- 
        
 Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company--(127,641)(127,641)- (127,641)
        
 Return of capital to non-controlling interests--- - (9,048)(9,048)
        
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests--- - (77,188)(77,188)
        
Balance at June 30, 202439,4123,667208,991 252,071 184,802 436,873 



Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows       
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
Unaudited        
    Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
    2025  2024  2025  2024 
           
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:       
 Net income (loss) 41,484  26,938  111,612  55,252 
 Adjustments for:        
  Depreciation 9,977  8,438  19,353  16,450 
  Amortization of intangible assets39,294  33,410  76,146  65,082 
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets -  0  -  633 
  Bargain purchase (gain) (154) -  (154) (323)
  Finance and other expenses (income) (9,239) (371) (14,497) (844)
  (Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities -  -  (32,789) - 
  Finance costs 6,575  6,807  12,764  12,277 
  Income tax expense (recovery)10,202  6,406  20,079  14,491 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities       
  exclusive of effects of business combinations(97,574) (58,970) 92,959  96,038 
 Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI (0) -  (1,659) - 
 Income taxes (paid) received(15,508) (13,849) (27,311) (22,749)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities(14,944) 8,809  256,503  236,306 
           
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:       
 Interest paid on lease obligations (719) (481) (1,381) (937)
 Interest paid on other facilities (4,307) (6,727) (9,015) (9,888)
 Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility(115,000) (20,000) (85,000) 85,000 
 Proceeds from issuance of Loan 200,000  -  200,000  - 
 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans95,400  28,917  113,410  29,733 
 Return of capital to non-controlling interests -  (9,048) -  (9,048)
 Repayments of term and other loans(3,526) (1,983) (14,111) (5,667)
 Credit facility transaction costs(3,187) (314) (3,278) (314)
 Payments of lease obligations (7,177) (6,116) (14,005) (11,933)
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (1,595) (2,649) (1,632) (77,188)
 Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company -  -  -  (127,641)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities159,890  (18,401) 184,988  (127,884)
           
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:       
 Acquisition of businesses(210,244) (10,289) (249,657) (46,831)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses 20,804  5,095  28,738  12,119 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts(2,935) (5,019) (9,233) (9,233)
 Purchase of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A. -  -  (167,977) - 
 (Increase) decrease in restricted cash 343  -  (82) (6,000)
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received8,302  -  8,557  - 
 Property and equipment purchased(3,768) (1,751) (6,666) (4,406)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities(187,499) (11,964) (396,321) (54,350)
           
Effect of foreign currency on       
 cash and cash equivalents(4,500) 706  (2,072) 618 
           
Increase (decrease) in cash(47,053) (20,850) 43,097  54,690 
           
Cash, beginning of period296,307  254,599  206,157  179,059 
           
Cash, end of period249,254  233,749  249,254  233,749 
           

