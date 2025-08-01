Bank of America Joins Boys & Girls Clubs to Empower Youth Entrepreneurs for Lemonade Day

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro is proud to announce Bank of America’s partnership for this year’s 3rd Annual Lemonade Day Portland, an exciting initiative that empowers youth through entrepreneurship.

Lemonade Day is an experiential learning program that teaches young people how to start, own, and operate their own small business—a lemonade stand. Through this real-world experience, participants gain critical life and workforce skills, including goal setting, budgeting, marketing, problem-solving, and customer service.

What makes Lemonade Day even more impactful is that youth entrepreneurs will keep the money they earn from their lemonade sales and compete for $10K in cash prizes, allowing them to experience the rewards of their hard work, decision-making, and planning. Thanks to the generosity of Bank of America, all lemonade stand sales will be matched dollar-for-dollar, further multiplying the impact on young participants and our community.

“Thanks to Bank of America’s partnership and commitment to community investment, this year’s Lemonade Day will engage more “clubpreneurs” than ever,” said Terry Johnson, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area. “Their partnership gives all 4th and 5th graders across our 5 club locations the opportunity to learn financial literacy, develop confidence, and take real steps toward a successful future.”

Bank of America’s sponsorship is directly supporting youth across the Portland metro area. Youth entrepreneurs will launch their stands throughout the city on August 2nd from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Lemonade Day prepares youth for life and the world of work through a unique entrepreneurial and experiential program which helps them start, own and operate their very own business – a lemonade stand.

“Bank of America is proud to support Lemonade Day and invest in the potential of Portland’s youth,” said Roger Hinshaw, Portland Market President at Bank of America. “This program provides students with the tools to succeed—both now and in the future—and helps create a stronger, more inclusive economy for all.”

To learn more, find a lemonade stand near you, or support a youth fundraiser, visit: bgcportland.org/lemonade

