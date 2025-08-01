Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Telephone and Data Systems, Fluence Energy, The Bancorp, and Zynex on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP, is investigating potential violations of federal and state securities laws by certain officers and directors of the following companies: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC), The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), and Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI). Long-term shareholders who have held shares continuously since before certain cutoff dates may have standing to pursue corporate governance reform initiatives designed to protect the companies and investors from future harm resulting from alleged governance failures.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holding since before May 6, 2022, you may have standing to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/telephone-and-data-systems-inc

Previously, a class action lawsuit was filed against Telephone and Data Systems alleging that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) defendants had no reason to believe UScellular's "free upgrade" promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular's postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies' decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular's profitability substantially declined.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holding since before November 29, 2023, you may have standing to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. Click the following link to join: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/fluence-energy-inc

Previously, a shareholder class action Complaint was filed against Fluence Energy alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) Fluence’s relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG’s U.S. affiliate, had accused the Company of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence’s margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to Fluence’s battery energy storage business, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holding since before January 25, 2024, you may have standing to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. Click the following link to join: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/the-bancorp-inc

Previously, a class action lawsuit was filed against The Bancorp alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bancorp had underrepresented the significant risk of default or loss on its REBL loan portfolio; (2) that the Company’s current expected credit loss methodology was insufficient to account for the provision and/or allowance of credit losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its provision for credit losses; (4) that there were material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (5) that its financial statements had not been approved by its independent auditor; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements could not be relied upon; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holding since before March 13, 2023, you may have standing to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. Click the following link to join: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/zynex-inc

Previously, a shareholder class action lawsuit was filed against Zynex alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (2) that, as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (3) that the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; (4) that, as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

