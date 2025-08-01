Ostium Introduces On-Chain 0DTE Perpetuals for Stock Trading, Offering a New Alternative to Options and CFDs





SINGAPORE, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostium , a decentralized trading platform, has announced the launch of a new leveraged trading instrument: 0DTE perpetuals for equities. The instrument combines intraday expiry with perpetual structure, offering day traders up to 100x leverage on individual stocks during market hours — a structural innovation aimed at addressing the limitations of traditional options and CFDs.

The product launch introduces a new instrument category that unifies the simplicity of perpetual swaps with the risk-management features of 0DTE (zero days to expiry) options. These 0DTE perpetuals allow traders to open high-leverage positions during the day that are automatically reduced or closed prior to market close, mitigating overnight gap risk.

“Perpetual futures dominate crypto markets because traders prefer instruments with linear payouts and no expiries,” said Kaledora Kiernan-Linn, CEO of Ostium. “Yet in stock markets, there hasn't been a direct equivalent. Our 0DTE perps fill that gap by offering high leverage with intraday control, and rolling flexibility for positions a trader wants to extend beyond a single session.”

Solving Gaps in Traditional Instruments

In equity markets such as the US and India, short-dated options, especially 0DTE contracts, have become widely used for intraday strategies due to their affordability and leverage. However, these options require precise timing and modeling of factors like time decay and implied volatility, which can lead to losses even when a trader’s directional thesis is correct.

CFDs, while offering linear payouts and higher leverage in some jurisdictions, typically do not support substantial leverage on stocks due to overnight risk. As a result, most CFD platforms limit leverage or impose rollover costs and restrictions on holding positions.

The new 0DTE perps from Ostium are designed to address these structural constraints. They separate the intraday and overnight trading regimes, allowing positions with over 10x leverage to auto-close shortly before market close. Positions with lower leverage can remain open and roll forward to the next trading day without interruption.

Key Product Characteristics

Unified Instrument : A single position behaves like a 0DTE contract or a perpetual swap depending on how it's managed, without requiring manual rollovers.

: A single position behaves like a 0DTE contract or a perpetual swap depending on how it's managed, without requiring manual rollovers. Intraday High Leverage : Traders can use up to 100x leverage during market hours when liquidity and price discovery are robust.

: Traders can use up to 100x leverage during market hours when liquidity and price discovery are robust. Auto Risk Management : Positions above 10x leverage are automatically closed 15 minutes before the trading session ends.

: Positions above 10x leverage are automatically closed 15 minutes before the trading session ends. On-Chain Transparency: Trades are executed onchain, offering transparency and settlement finality.

Unlike traditional options, which require managing multiple expiries and strike prices, Ostium’s approach allows for liquidity to concentrate into a single instrument per asset. This design may improve order book depth and reduce slippage.

Availability and Market Scope

Ostium’s 0DTE perpetuals are now available for a growing set of individual stocks, including popular high-volatility names. The launch follows extensive internal testing and is part of Ostium’s roadmap to expand decentralized access to leveraged equity trading.

By delivering an instrument that blends linear returns, predictable structure, intraday flexibility, and controlled risk exposure, Ostium aims to provide traders with a product that aligns with real-world trading preferences already reflected in the growth of perps and 0DTE strategies globally.

For more information or to start trading, visit: https://ostium.io

Media Contact

Kaledora Kiernan-Linn

press@ostium.io

Website: https://ostium.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Ostium. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18a2ed80-23ed-4a93-9f5d-7665215f8fe7