XRP Crypto Powers Ahead in Global Payments — HashJ Introduces Participation Contracts for 2025 Users

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, today announced the official rollout of its XRP participation contracts, offering users a simplified way to engage with one of the most established digital assets in global payments. This launch comes as XRP continues to demonstrate resilience and institutional appeal, buoyed by legal clarity and renewed adoption across financial sectors.

At the time of publication, XRP is trading at approximately $2.74, with a market capitalization near $40 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The asset remains within the top 10 globally by valuation. Recent developments, including a U.S. court ruling confirming that XRP is not a security when traded on exchanges, have reinforced confidence among both retail and institutional participants.

HashJ’s participation contracts aim to make engagement with XRP more accessible by providing short-term, fixed-return instruments that eliminate the need for technical management or high-risk trading exposure.





How HashJ is Expanding Digital Asset Participation Through Simplified Contracts

HashJ’s XRP participation contracts mark the latest addition to its growing portfolio of structured digital asset instruments designed for mainstream users. Built for accessibility, these short-term contracts allow individuals to engage with XRP-linked performance without navigating complex trading platforms or managing technical infrastructure.

Available via HashJ’s mobile-based interface, each contract offers a defined term and a fixed reward structure. Participants can select from multiple durations—starting at just a few days—while benefiting from a straightforward entry process that does not require advanced financial knowledge or experience in digital asset markets.

HashJ's User-Centered Design for Broader Engagement

The launch reflects HashJ’s commitment to creating inclusive financial tools that reduce barriers to entry. By eliminating price speculation mechanics and minimizing the decision-making overhead often associated with digital asset investing, the participation model appeals to a broad demographic of users—including those new to the space.

As with its earlier BTC, DOGE, and ETH-based contracts, HashJ’s XRP contracts are designed to respond to market movement while offering a predictable outcome over a fixed duration. This approach has attracted over 2 million users across more than 90 countries, many of whom cite ease of use and risk clarity as key differentiators.

Welcoming First-Time Users with Platform Credits

To support adoption of the XRP contract line, HashJ is offering new users a welcome package valued at $118, comprising $100 in contract trial credits and $18 in platform cash.This incentive provides first-time users an opportunity to engage with the platform at no upfront cost, and to experience the structure and flow of short-term participation firsthand.

Product Expansion and Global Reach

HashJ’s addition of XRP contracts follows growing interest from users in Asia, Latin America, and parts of Europe, where simplified tools for accessing high-cap digital assets have seen increased demand. The platform’s infrastructure is built for mobile environments and supports fast, secure, and transparent participation without requiring traditional account funding mechanisms.

By enabling users to align with major asset movements through structured contracts, HashJ aims to help more individuals participate in the digital asset economy—on their own terms and timelines.

About MGPD Finance Limited (HashJ)



MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, is a fintech company based in the United Kingdom. Founded in 2018, the company provides contract-based digital reward systems for BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP, with over 2 million users across more than 90 countries.

For more information, visit: www.hashj.com

New User Benefit: Register and receive $18 and $100 sign up reward.

Business Inquiries: pr@hashj.com