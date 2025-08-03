Michael Owen Becomes the New Face of GK8: Fastest Growing iGaming Brand

SINGAPORE, Aug. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GK8, Asia's leading platform for interactive gaming and entertainment, has proudly announced football legend Michael Owen as its newest brand ambassador. With a reputation built on trust, security, and a diverse range of gaming options, GK8 continues to expand its influence in the iGaming sector, and Owen's partnership is set to bolster its position in the competitive industry. Related link: https://youtu.be/9rTOPTyOcP0





A Stellar Partnership for GK8

Michael Owen, a former English football star known for his exceptional skills and quick pace on the field, brings his star power to the fast-growing brand. With years of success both on and off the pitch, Owen's influence will help enhance GK8's visibility across key international markets. The partnership marks a pivotal moment for the company, reflecting its ambition to continue expanding globally while maintaining its commitment to a high standard of user experience.

"It's an honor to be working with such a dynamic and forward-thinking brand like GK8. Their dedication to creating a secure, engaging platform aligns perfectly with my values," said Michael Owen. "I look forward to connecting with fans and players in Southeast Asia, sharing in the excitement and entertainment that GK8 offers."

The Rise of GK8

Founded with a vision to bring top-tier gaming experiences to Asia, GK8 has rapidly grown into a major force in the interactive gaming industry. The platform is recognized for its advanced security measures, seamless user interface, and wide selection of games, including sports, lotteries, and multiplayer online options. GK8's unique approach to customer service has helped them build a loyal global community, with users praising its responsive support team and fast transactions.

Asia's largest iGaming platform, GK8 is now expanding its reach into markets beyond the region, including Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. As the platform continues to grow, the inclusion of Michael Owen as its new ambassador will undoubtedly help the brand strengthen its position in key global markets, particularly in the UK and Europe, where Owen is a household name.

A Secure and Trusted Platform

What sets GK8 apart is its unwavering focus on security and user privacy. The platform operates under stringent regulations, ensuring that every user's data and personal information is handled with the utmost confidentiality. GK8's commitment to offering a safe, encrypted environment for its users is reflected in its partnerships with renowned testing laboratories like BMM Testlabs and iTech Labs.

In addition to high-security standards, GK8 ensures that its players have access to the latest, most innovative gaming experiences. The platform is constantly updating its offerings, liaising with international vendors to introduce exciting new games regularly.

"We are extremely proud of the trust our customers place in us," said a spokesperson from GK8. "With Michael Owen on board, we're excited to continue delivering world-class service and cutting-edge gaming options, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for our global community."

Supporting Responsible Entertainment

While GK8 continues to grow its offerings, the platform remains committed to promoting responsible entertainment. The company's comprehensive support services, 24/7 live chat assistance, and responsible gaming policies ensure that users can engage in a safe and enjoyable environment. Whether new to the platform or a seasoned player, GK8 strives to deliver a rewarding experience while adhering to ethical standards.

"GK8's priority has always been our users' satisfaction and well-being," the spokesperson continued. "With a strong emphasis on security, customer service, and an ever-evolving gaming selection, we are proud to be the go-to platform for millions of players worldwide."

Expanding Global Presence

Currently available in several Asian markets, GK8 plans to broaden its global reach in the coming years. As it continues to push the boundaries of innovation and security, the brand is set to make a significant impact in new regions.

With Michael Owen now acting as the face of GK8, the company is ready to elevate its brand to the next level. This partnership highlights GK8's growth, global ambitions, and commitment to providing the best possible entertainment experience for all of its users.

As one of the fastest-growing brands in the interactive gaming sector, GK8 remains steadfast in its mission to lead the way with security, innovation, and world-class service. The collaboration with Michael Owen marks the beginning of a new chapter for the platform, setting the stage for even greater success in the years to come.

About GK8

GK8 is owned and operated by GK8 Ltd. registration number: 000047418, registered address: BZAGENTS Limited, Sea Urchin Street, San Pedro,Ambergris Caye, Belize. Contact us support@gk8.com. GK8 is licensed and regulated by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros and operates under License No. ALSI-202505017-FI1. GK8 has passed all regulatory compliance and is legally authorized to conduct gaming operations for any and all games of chance and wagering.

For more information about GK8 and the latest gaming offerings, visit www.gk8.com.

Media Contact

Brand: GK8

Contact: Media Team

Email: support@gk8.com

Website: https://www.gk8sentosa.com