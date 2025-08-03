Ingredion Incorporated 第二季度業績表現穩健並提高全年展望

Westchester, IL

  • 與去年同期相比，2025 年第二季度報告營運收入和調整後*營運收入分別增長 13% 和 1%
  • 2025 年第二季度報告和調整後每股盈利分別為 2.99 美元和 2.87 美元，而 2024 年第二季度報告和調整後每股盈利分別為 2.22 美元和 2.87 美元
  • 全年報告的每股盈利增長預期上調到 11.25 美元至 11.75 美元，並將調整後每股盈利的增長預期上調到 11.10 美元至 11.60 美元

韋斯特切斯特，伊利諾州, Aug. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 全球頂尖的食品和飲料製造行業原料方案供應商 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) 今天發布了 2025 年第二季度的業績報告。

Ingredion 主席暨行政總裁 Jim Zallie 表示：「Ingredion 本季度業績表現穩健，突顯了公司多元化業務模式的實力與強韌性。 Texture & Healthful Solutions（質地和健康解決方案）業務部門實現了 2% 的銷售淨額及 29% 的營運收入增長。 取得這些成果，主要由銷售量增長所帶動，特別是潔淨標籤解決方案方面，以及營運方面的卓越表現，更精準的需求預測與採購努力促進了該業務部門的整體表現。」

「在食品與工業原料 - 拉丁美洲部門方面，我們的業績受到阿根廷合資企業去年同期表現強勁的影響。 除了合資企業的業績以外，該業務部門在第二季度仍交出強韌的表現，並持續管理客戶及產品需求，以實現更有利的組合。」

「在食品與工業原料 - 美國 / 加拿大業務部門方面，由於一場機械火災導致我們要短暫關閉芝加哥的工廠，令業績遭受不利的影響。 我們預計在下半年會逐步抵銷部分影響。」

「我們仍然將專注於鞏固客戶關係、透過創新取得增長，以及從卓越營運中提供價值，定為今年的優先事項。 我們矢志要成為 Texture & Healthful Solutions（質地和健康解決方案）方面的首選供應商，令健康的口味更進一步，致力創造長期股東價值。」

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

 2Q242Q25
Reported Diluted EPS$2.22$2.99 
Impairment charges 0.33 (0.02)
Restructuring and resegmentation costs 0.03 0.03 
Net gain on sale of business 0.01  
Tax items and other matters 0.28 (0.13)
Adjusted Diluted EPS**$2.87$2.87 
   

Estimated factors affecting changes in Reported and Adjusted EPS

 2Q25
Total items affecting adjusted diluted EPS** 
Total operating items0.04 
Margin0.22 
Volume(0.16)
Foreign exchange0.01 
Other income(0.03)
Total non-operating items(0.04)
Financing costs(0.02)
Tax rate(0.07)
Shares outstanding0.05 
  

**總數可能因四捨五入而無法相加或重新計算。

其他財務項目

  • 截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日，總債務為 18 億美元，現金（包括短期投資）為 8.68 億美元，而 2024 年 12 月 31 日的數據分別為 18 億美元和 10 億美元。
  • 在第二季度，淨融資成本為 1,200 萬美元，而去年第二季度為 1,000 萬美元，是由於不利的外匯影響所導致，部分被較低的淨利息支出所抵銷。
  • 該季度報告和調整後的實際稅率分別為 23.6% 和 27.2%，而去年同期分別為 34.8% 和 25.4%。 報告的實際稅率下降主要是由於墨西哥比索兌美元匯率的變化，以及在 2024 年第二季度權益法投資的減損。
  • 截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日，資本支出淨額為 1.93 億美元。

業務回顧

Ingredion 總體情況

Net Sales

$ in millions2024FX ImpactVolumeS. Korea Volume*Price Mix2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter1,878(3)(15) (27)1,833(2%)(2%)
Year-to-Date3,760(43)28 (24)(75)3,646(3%)(2%)
         

* 由於出售南韓業務而導致的銷量損失。

Reported Operating Income

$ in millions2024FX ImpactBusiness DriversRestructuring /ImpairmentOther2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter2401 2181027113%13%
Year-to-Date453(4)64142054721%22%
         

Adjusted Operating Income

$ in millions2024FX ImpactBusiness Drivers2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter2701 22731%1%
Year-to-Date486(4)6454612%13%
       

銷售淨額

  • 第二季度銷售淨額下跌了 2%。 下跌由價格組合所導致，主要原因是原材料成本下降，以及食品和工業原料（F&II）各業務部門的銷量下跌，部分為 T&HS 業務銷量上升所抵銷。


營運收入

  • 第二季度報告和調整後營運收入分別為 2.71 億美元及 2.73 億美元。 報告的營運收入與調整後的營運收入之間的差異，主要歸因於早前公布設施關閉的退役成本，部分為保險賠償所抵銷。 撇除外匯影響後，報告營運收入較去年增長了 13%，調整後的營運收入則增長了 1%。


Texture & Healthful Solutions

Net Sales

$ in millions2024FX ImpactVolumePrice Mix2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter5881520(24)5992%(1%)
Year-to-Date1,1851260(56)1,2011%%
        

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions2024FX ImpactBusiness Drivers2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter8632211129%26%
Year-to-Date16034721031%29%
       
  • Texture & Healthful Solutions 的第二季度營運收入為 1.11 億美元，較去年同期上升 2,500 萬美元，此變化主要受惠於原材料和投入成本下降，以及銷售量上升，部分受到不利價格組合所抵銷。 撇除外匯影響後，業務部門營運收入增長 26%。


食品與工業原料 - 拉丁美洲

Net Sales

$ in millions2024FX ImpactVolumePrice Mix2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter630(16)(26)8596(5%)(3%)
Year-to-Date1,246(44)(36)31,169(6%)(3%)
        

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions2024FX ImpactBusiness DriversArgentina JV2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter130(2)9(10)127(2%)(1%)
Year-to-Date231(5)199 25410%12%
        
  • 食品與工業原料 - 拉丁美洲第二季度的營運收入為 1.27 億美元，較去年同期下跌 300 萬美元。 由於阿根廷比索的浮動匯率，以及阿根廷合資企業業績所造成的相應衝擊，令該季度的業績受到負面影響。 除了合資企業的業績以外，因有利的原材料成本令該業務部門的營運收入上升，部分為銷量下跌所抵銷。 撇除外匯影響後，業務部門營運收入下跌 1%。


食品與工業原料 - 美國/加拿大

Net Sales

$ in millions2024FX ImpactVolumePrice Mix2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter555(2)(20)(10)523(6%)(5%)
Year-to-Date1,096(8)(20)(25)1,043(5%)(4%)
        

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions2024FX ImpactBusiness Drivers2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter105(1)(18)86(18%)(17%)
Year-to-Date192(3)(11)178(7%)(6%)
       
  • 食品與工業原料 - 美國/加拿大第二季度的營運收入為 8,600 萬美元，較去年同期下跌 1,900 萬美元。 下跌主要是由於機械火災導致的停機，以及工業需求減少，儘管較低的原材料成本部分緩減了這些影響。


所有其他**

Net Sales

$ in millions2024FX ImpactVolumeS. Korea Volume*Price Mix2025ChangeChange
excl. FX
Second Quarter105 11 (1)11510%10%
Year-to-Date233(3)24(24)3 233%1%
         

* 由於出售南韓業務而導致的銷量損失。

Segment Operating Loss

$ in millions2024 FX ImpactBusiness Drivers2025 ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter(10)18(1)NMNM
Year-to-Date(14)112(1)NMNM
       
  • 所有其他部門的第二季度營運虧損較去年減少 900 萬美元，主要受到植物基蛋白業務營業額上升所帶動。


** 所有其他包括不單獨或集體分類為可報告分部的多個營運分部的業務。 所有其他的銷售淨額主要來自巴基斯坦業務的甜味劑和澱粉質銷售、PureCircle 和 Sugar Reduction 業務的甜菊糖和其他原料的銷售，以及蛋白質強化業務的豌豆蛋白原料。

股息和股份回購

於第二季度，公司向股東支付了 5,200 萬美元的股息，並於 2025 年 5 月 22 日宣布於 2025 年 7 月 22 日支付每股 0.80 美元的季度股息。 年初至今，公司已回購了 5,500 萬美元的普通股。

更新的 2025 年第三季度和全年展望

公司預計 2025 年全年，報告每股盈利將介乎 11.25 美元至 11.75 美元之間，而調整後每股盈利則介乎 11.10 美元至 11.60 美元之間。

此指引反映截至 2025 年 7 月底生效的關稅水平。 另外，這一指引不包括任何與收購相關的整合和重組成本，以及任何潛在的減值成本。

公司預計 2025 年全年銷售淨額將會保持平穩，反映出 T&HS 業務的銷量增長，並且被原材料成本下降轉嫁所導致的價格組合下跌及預期的匯率影響所抵銷。

預計在 2025 年全年，報告及調整後營運收入將會出現中個位數字增長。

2025 年全年展望大致如下：Texture & Healthful Solutions 業務部門的營運收入，受銷售量增長所帶動，預計會出現低雙位數字的升幅；食品與工業原料 - 拉丁美洲業務部門的營運收入，預計會出現低個位數字的增幅；食品與工業原料 - 美國 / 加拿大業務部門的營運收入，預計會出現低個位數字的跌幅；而所有其他業務部門的營運收入，則仍然預計會接近盈虧平衡。

受到資訊科技 (IT) 投資及推動數碼基礎設施的項目相關成本所帶動，2025 年全年的企業成本預計會有高個位數字的升幅。

公司預計 2025 年全年的報告及調整後實際稅率均介乎 26.0% 至 27.5% 之間。

預計 2025 年全年的營運現金流將在 8.25 億美元至 9.50 億美元之間，當中包括重新投資於營運資本餘額。 全年資本支出預計約為 4 億美元至 4.25 億美元。

就 2025 年第三季度，公司預計銷售淨額與去年同一季度相比，將保持平穩或出現低個位數字的升幅，而預計營運收入則保持平穩或出現低個位數字的跌幅。

電話會議及網絡直播詳情

Ingredion 將於 2025 年 8 月 1 日（星期五）上午 8 時 （美國中部時間）/ 上午 9 時 （美國東部時間）召開電話會議，由公司主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 及執行副主席兼財務總監 James Gray 主持。 該電話會議將進行實時網絡直播，並可在 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations觀看。 在電話會議開始前數小時，附有額外財務和營運資訊的簡報可透過公司的網站查看並下載。 重播將限時提供，請瀏覽：https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

關於公司

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) 總部位於芝加哥市郊，是全球領先的原料方案供應商，為接近 120 個國家及地區的客戶提供服務。 該公司將穀物、水果、蔬菜及其他植物性原料轉變為食品、飲料、動物營養、釀造及工業市場使用的增值原料解決方案，在 2024 年的年度銷售淨額約為 74 億美元。 Ingredion 在全球設有多個 Idea Labs® 創新中心，員工超過 11,000 人，致力與客戶攜手共同創造，發揮人類、自然和科技的潛力，使生活變得更美好。 請瀏覽 ingredion.com 了解更多資訊及公司的最新消息。

前瞻性陳述

本新聞稿載有或可能載有經修訂的《1933 年證券法》(Securities Act of 1933) 第 27A 條及經修訂的《1934 年證券交易法》(Securities Exchange Act of 1934) 第 21E 條界定的前瞻性陳述。 Ingredion 擬將這些前瞻性陳述納入此類陳述的安全港規定。

前瞻性陳述包括但不限於我們對 2025 年第三季度銷售淨額和營運收入、2025 年全年報告和調整後每股盈利、銷售淨額、報告和調整後的營運收入、業務部門銷售淨額及營運收入、企業成本、報告和調整後的有效稅率、營運現金流和資本支出，以及任何關於我們前景和未來營運、財務狀況、銷售量、現金流、支出或其他財務項目的陳述，包括對於上述各項的管理層計劃或策略及目標，以及上述任何一項所依據的假設、預期或信念。

這些陳述有時可透過使用前瞻性詞語來識別，例如「可能」、「將要」、「應該」、「預計」、「假設」、「相信」、「計劃」、「估計」、「期望」、「意圖」、「繼續」、「預料」、「預測」、「展望」、「機會」、「潛在」，或其他類似的表達方式或否定形式。 除本新聞稿當中所載的歷史事實陳述外，所有其他陳述均為「前瞻性陳述」。

這些陳述基於當前情況或預期，但受到某些固有風險和不確定性的影響，其中許多風險和不確定性難以預測且超出我們的控制範圍。 儘管我們認為我們在這些前瞻性陳述中反映的預期是基於合理的假設，但我們提醒投資者，我們不能保證預期是正確的。

由於各種風險和不確定性因素，實際結果及發展可能與這些聲明表達或暗示的預期存在重大差異，其中包括：消費者習慣、偏好、需求和認知的變化，這些變化可能會減少我們產品的需求；地緣政治衝突及由此引發的行動，包括對原材料和能源供應的可用性及價格、供應鏈中斷，以及外匯和利率的波動的影響；全球經濟狀況以及影響我們在各個地理區域和國家購買原材料或製造或銷售產品的客戶和消費者的一般政治、經濟、商業和市場狀況，以及這些因素對我們的銷售量、產品定價和客戶應收賬款的收集能力的影響；我們對主要行業的產品銷售的依賴，這些行業包括食品、飲料、動物營養和釀造行業，這些行業為我們帶來了顯著的銷售額；與流行病相關的風險；我們以足夠的速度或質量開發或獲取新產品和服務以獲得市場接受的能力；玉米精煉行業及相關行業中日益增加的競爭和客戶壓力，特別是在我們主要產品及其副產品（尤其是玉米油）的市場和價格方面，以及轉嫁我們主要投入的價格漲幅的能力；價格波動、供應鏈中斷、關稅、稅收和影響我們採購、生產過程和運輸渠道的短缺，包括原材料、能源成本及運費和物流的可用性和成本；我們控制成本、達成預算和實現預期協同效應的能力，包括按時按預算完成計劃的維護和投資項目的能力，以及有效管理運輸和航運成本及對沖活動的能力；我們製造設施的運營困難及與產品安全和質量相關的責任；氣候變化的影響及應對氣候變化的法律、監管和市場措施；我們成功識別和完成以有利條件進行收購、剝離或戰略聯盟的能力，以及成功進行盡職調查、整合收購的業務或實施和維護戰略聯盟並實現預期協同效應的能力；在外國及外幣中經營的經濟、政治及其他風險；未能保持令人滿意的勞工關係；我們吸引、發展、激勵並與我們的員工保持良好關係的能力；法律和監管程序、訴訟、索賠和調查的影響；任何對我們商譽或長期資產的減值損失的影響；政治事件、貿易和國際爭端、戰爭、恐怖主義威脅或行為以及自然災害對我們業務的影響；政府政策、法律或法規的變化及法律合規成本，包括環境法規的合規或其他超出我們控制的重大事件的發生；稅率變化或額外所得稅責任的風險；影響我們以合理利率籌集資金的能力的風險以及影響我們獲得足夠資金以支持未來增長和擴張的其他因素；利率上升可能提高我們的借貸成本；資訊科技系統、程序和網站的中斷、安全事件或故障的風險；影響我們股息政策持續性的風險；以及我們維持有效財務報告內部控制的能力。

我們的前瞻性陳述所提供的資訊僅截至作出陳述的日期，我們沒有義務更新任何前瞻性陳述，以反映因新資訊或未來事件或發展而導致在陳述日期之後發生的事件、發展或其他情況。 如果我們更新或更正其中的一項或多項陳述，投資者及其他人不應斷定我們將進行額外的更新或更正。 有關這些風險和其他風險的進一步描述，請參閲我們向美國證券交易委員會提交截至 2024 年 12 月 31 日止年度的 10-K 表格年度報告以及我們隨後提交 10-Q 表格和 8-K 表格報告中包含的「風險因素」和其他資料。

聯絡方式：

投資者： Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

媒體： Rick Wion, 708-209-6323

 
Ingredion Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(dollars and shares in millions, except per share data)
                    
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Change Six Months Ended
June 30,		 Change
 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 %
Net sales$1,833  $1,878  (2%) $3,646  $3,760  (3%)
Cost of sales 1,356   1,432     2,703   2,897   
Gross profit 477   446  7%  943   863  9%
Operating expenses 208   191  9%  401   380  6%
Other operating (income) expense, net (5)  (8)    (15)  4   
Restructuring/impairment charges 3   23     10   26   
Operating income 271   240  13%  547   453  21%
Financing costs 12   10     21   29   
Net gain on sale of business            (82)  
Income before income taxes 259   230  13%  526   506  4%
Provision for income taxes 61   80     129   138   
Net income 198   150  32%  397   368  8%
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2   2     4   4   
Net income attributable to Ingredion$196  $148  32% $393  $364  8%
            
Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion common shareholders:           
            
Weighted average common shares outstanding:           
Basic 64.5   65.7     64.5   65.7   
Diluted 65.6   66.8     65.6   66.7   
            
Earnings per common share of Ingredion:           
Basic$3.04  $2.25  35% $6.09  $5.54  10%
Diluted$2.99  $2.22  35% $5.99  $5.46  10%


Ingredion Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
     
  June 30, 2025 December 31,
  (Unaudited) 2024
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $861  $997 
Short-term investments  7   11 
Accounts receivable, net  1,359   1,093 
Inventories  1,223   1,187 
Prepaid expenses and assets held for sale  67   67 
Total current assets  3,517   3,355 
Property, plant and equipment, net  2,361   2,264 
Intangible assets, net  1,280   1,264 
Other non-current assets  623   561 
Total assets $7,781  $7,444 
     
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Current liabilities:    
Short-term borrowings $46  $44 
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and liabilities held for sale  1,218   1,237 
Total current liabilities  1,264   1,281 
Long-term debt  1,741   1,787 
Other non-current liabilities  500   486 
Total liabilities  3,505   3,554 
     
Share-based payments subject to redemption  51   60 
Redeemable non-controlling interests  7   7 
     
Ingredion stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock — authorized 25.0 shares — $0.01 par value, none issued      
Common stock — authorized 200.0 shares — $0.01 par value, 77.8 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024  1   1 
Additional paid-in capital  1,160   1,152 
Less: Treasury stock (common stock: 13.5 and 13.3 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) at cost  (1,391)  (1,355)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (953)  (1,086)
Retained earnings  5,380   5,092 
Total Ingredion stockholders’ equity  4,197   3,804 
Non-redeemable non-controlling interests  21   19 
Total stockholders’ equity  4,218   3,823 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $7,781  $7,444 


 Ingredion Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions)
   
 

 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2025 2024
Cash from operating activities    
Net income $397  $368 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  108   107 
Mechanical stores expense  32   29 
Net gain on sale of business     (82)
Impairment charges  6   18 
Margin accounts  (9)  (13)
Changes in other trade working capital  (241)  65 
Other  (31)  29 
Cash provided by operating activities  262   521 
Cash from investing activities    
Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases, net  (193)  (120)
Proceeds from sale of business     247 
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates  (19)  (4)
Other  (3)  2 
Cash (used for) provided by investing activities  (215)  125 
Cash from financing activities    
Payments on borrowings, net  (46)   
Commercial paper borrowings, net     (327)
Consideration received from sale of business  12    
Repurchases of common stock, net  (55)  (66)
Common stock activity for share-based compensation, net  (9)  11 
Purchases of non-controlling interests     (40)
Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests  (106)  (104)
Cash used for financing activities  (204)  (526)
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  21   (16)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  (136)  104 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  997   401 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $861  $505 


Ingredion Incorporated
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except for percentages)
 
I. Segment Information of Net Sales and Operating Income
            
 

Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Change % Change
Excl. FX %		 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 Change % Change
Excl. FX %
2025 2024   2025 2024  
Net Sales:                   
Texture & Healthful Solutions (i)$599  $588  2% (1%) $1,201  $1,185  1% %
Food & Industrial Ingredients - LATAM (ii)596  630  (5%) (3%) 1,169  1,246  (6%) (3%)
Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada (iii)523  555  (6%) (5%) 1,043  1,096  (5%) (4%)
All Other (iv)115  105  10% 10% 233  233  % 1%
Total Net Sales$1,833  $1,878  (2%) (2%) $3,646  $3,760  (3%) (2%)
                    
Operating Income (Loss):                   
Texture & Healthful Solutions$111  $86  29% 26% $210  $160  31% 29%
Food & Industrial Ingredients - LATAM127  130  (2%) (1%) 254  231  10% 12%
Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada86  105  (18%) (17%) 178  192  (7%) (6%)
All Other(1) (10) NM NM (1) (14) NM NM
Corporate(50) (41) (22%) (22%) (95) (83) (14%) (14%)
Adjusted Operating Income273  270  1% 1% 546  486  12% 13%
Restructuring and resegmentation costs(3) (3)     (4) (6)    
Impairment charges  (18)     (6) (18)    
Other matters1  (9)     11  (9)    
Total Operating Income$271  $240  13% 13% $547  $453  21% 22%


附註

(i)扣除 2025 年和 2024 年第二季度的部門間銷售分別為 900 萬美元和 1,600 萬美元，以及 2025 年和 2024 年年初至今的部門間銷售分別為 1,800 萬美元和 3,100 萬美元。
(ii)扣除 2025 年和 2024 年第二季度的部門間銷售分別為 1,400 萬美元和 1,000 萬美元，以及 2025 年和 2024 年年初至今的部門間銷售分別為 2,700 萬美元和 2,000 萬美元。
(iii)扣除 2025 年和 2024 年第二季度的部門間銷售分別為 2,700 萬美元和 2,500 萬美元，以及 2025 年和 2024 年年初至今的部門間銷售分別為 6,000 萬美元和 5,100 萬美元。
(iv)扣除 2025 年和 2024 年第二季度的部門間銷售同為 400 萬美元，以及 2025 年和 2024 年年初至今的部門間銷售同為 700 萬美元。
  

II. 非 GAAP 資料

為了補充根據美國公認會計原則（「GAAP」）編制的綜合財務業績，非 GAAP 歷史財務指標獲使用，這些指標不包括某些 GAAP 事項，例如業務重組及重新劃分成本、出售業務的淨增益、減值費用、墨西哥稅項和其他指定事項。 在提及這些非 GAAP 財務指標時，通常會使用「調整後」一詞。

管理層在內部使用非 GAAP 財務指標，進行策略決策、預測未來業績及評估當前表現。 透過披露非 GAAP 財務指標，管理層旨在為投資者提供對呈列期間公司的營運業績和趨勢進行的更有意義、更一致的比較。 這些非 GAAP 財務指標是與按照 GAAP 呈現的結果相補充且結合使用的，它們反映了觀察營運方面的另一種視角。當與公司 GAAP 結果一同審視時，能夠更全面地理解影響公司業務的因素和趨勢。 預計財務指標可能無法反映某些未來費用、成本和／或收益，這些費用、成本和／或收益因其發生時間、影響和／或重要性未知，故本質上難以預測和估計。 非 GAAP 調整通常是針對調整後的財務指標進行的，這樣提高了管理層對其預測調整後財務指標能力的信心，而非其預測 GAAP 財務指標的能力。 這些非 GAAP 指標（包括非 GAAP 的預計指標）應被視為對按照 GAAP 計算的相應指標的補充，而不是替代或優於這些指標。

非 GAAP 財務指標並未按照 GAAP 編製，因此，公司的非 GAAP 資料未必與其他公司呈報的同類標題指標有可比性。 下表列出每個非 GAAP 財務指標與最具可比性的 GAAP 指標的對賬。

 
Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025		 Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted
Net income attributable to Ingredion$196  $2.99  $393  $5.99 
        
Adjustments:       
        
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 2   0.03   3   0.05 
        
Impairment charges (iii) (1)  (0.02)  4   0.06 
        
Other matters (iv) (1)  (0.02)  (8)  (0.12)
        
Tax item - Mexico (v) (6)  (0.08)  (7)  (0.11)
        
Other tax matters (vi) (2)  (0.03)  (2)  (0.03)
        
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion$188  $2.87  $383  $5.84 


 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024		 Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS
Net income attributable to Ingredion$148  $2.22  $364  $5.46 
        
Adjustments:       
        
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 2   0.03   4   0.06 
        
Net gain on sale of business (ii) 1   0.01   (72)  (1.08)
        
Impairment charges (iii) 22   0.33   22   0.33 
        
Other matters (iv) 7   0.10   7   0.10 
        
Tax item - Mexico (v) 10   0.15   4   0.06 
        
Other tax matters (vi) 2   0.03   2   0.03 
        
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion$192  $2.87  $331  $4.96 
                

淨收入及每股盈利可能因四捨五入而無法相加或重新計算。

附註

(i)截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月及六個月期間，我們分別錄得 300 萬美元及 400 萬美元的除稅前重組費用，主要與早前公布廠房關閉的退役成本有關。 截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月及六個月期間，我們分別錄得 300 萬美元及 600 萬美元的除稅前重新劃分費用，主要與 2024 年 1 月 1 日開始生效的業務重新劃分有關。
(ii)截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日為止的六個月期間，公司錄得 8,200 萬美元來自出售南韓業務的除稅前增益。
(iii)截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日為止的六個月期間，因權益投資我們錄得 600 萬美元的除稅前減值費用，而截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月及六個月期間，我們錄得 1,800 萬美元的除稅前減值費用，與權益法投資的非臨時費用有關。 截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月期間，我們就 2024 年權益法投資的減值費用而錄得稅務優惠。
(iv)截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月及六個月期間，錄得的除稅前優惠分別為 100 萬美元和 1,100 萬美元，主要與保險賠償和巴西某些間接稅的有利判決相關。 截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月及六個月期間，美國倉庫因受龍捲風損毁而產生了 900 萬美元的除稅前費用。
(v)由於墨西哥比索兌美元的波動，以及其對公司在墨西哥財務報表重新計算的影響，截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月及六個月期間，錄得的稅項撥備分別為 600 萬美元及 700 萬美元，而截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月及六個月期間，錄得的稅務優惠分別為 1,000 萬美元及 400 萬美元。
(vi)截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月及六個月期間，我們確認了美國州稅和遞延稅項的重新計算，撤回上年的美國稅務優惠，以及上述非 GAAP 調整的稅務影響。 受惠於我們在加拿大利用未來稅務虧損的能力，以及之前確認的某些巴西地方激勵措施的稅務優惠利息，得以將這些影響部分抵銷。


Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions, pre-tax)
    
 

Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Operating income$271  $240  $547  $453 
        
Adjustments:       
        
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 3   3   4   6 
        
Impairment charges (iii)    18   6   18 
        
Other matters (iv) (1)  9   (11)  9 
        
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income$273  $270  $546  $486 
                

對於附註 (i) 至 (iv)，請參閲 Ingredion 應佔 GAAP 淨收入及攤薄每股淨盈利（「EPS」）與 Ingredion 應佔非 GAAP 調整後淨收入及調整後攤薄 EPS 的對賬中所包括的附註 (i) 至 (iv)。

Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except for percentages)
    
 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income
Tax Rate (b/a)		 Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income
Tax Rate (b/a)
As Reported$259  $61  23.6% $526  $129  24.5%
            
Adjustments:           
            
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 3   1     4   1   
            
Impairment charges (iii)    1     6   2   
            
Other matters (iv) (1)       (11)  (3)  
            
Tax item - Mexico (v)    6        7   
            
Other tax matters (vi)    2        2   
            
Adjusted Non-GAAP$261  $71  27.2% $525  $138  26.3%


 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income
Tax Rate (b/a)		 Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income
Tax Rate (b/a)
As Reported$230  $80  34.8% $506  $138  27.3%
            
Adjustments:           
            
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 3   1     6   2   
            
Net gain on sale of business (ii)    (1)    (82)  (10)  
            
Impairment charges (iii) 18   (4)    18   (4)  
            
Other matters (iv) 9   2     9   2   
            
Tax item - Mexico (v)    (10)       (4)  
            
Other tax matters (vi)    (2)       (2)  
            
Adjusted Non-GAAP$260  $66  25.4% $457  $122  26.7%
                    

對於附註 (i) 至 (vi)，請參閲 Ingredion 應佔 GAAP 淨收入及攤薄每股淨盈利（「EPS」）與 Ingredion 應佔非 GAAP 調整後淨收入及調整後攤薄 EPS 的對賬中所包括的附註 (i) 至 (vi)。

Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP EPS)
to Expected Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS)
(Unaudited)
  
 

Expected EPS Range
for Full-Year2025
Low End of
Guidance		 High End of
Guidance
GAAP EPS$11.25  $11.75 
    
Adjustments:   
    
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 0.05   0.05 
    
Impairment charges (iii) 0.06   0.06 
    
Other matters (iv) (0.12)  (0.12)
    
Tax item - Mexico (v) (0.11)  (0.11)
    
Other tax matters (vi) (0.03)  (0.03)
    
Adjusted EPS$11.10  $11.60 
        

對於附註 (i) 至 (vi)，請參閲 Ingredion 應佔 GAAP 淨收入及攤薄每股淨盈利（「EPS」）與 Ingredion 應佔非 GAAP 調整後淨收入及調整後攤薄 EPS 的對賬中所包括的附註 (i) 至 (vi)。

Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate (GAAP ETR)
to Expected Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR)
(Unaudited)
  
 

Expected Effective Income
Tax Rate Range
for Full-Year2025
Low End of
Guidance		 High End of
Guidance
GAAP ETR25.1%  26.6% 
    
Adjustments:   
    
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i)%  % 
    
Impairment charges (iii)%  % 
    
Other matters (iv)%  % 
    
Tax item - Mexico (v)0.7%  0.7% 
    
Other tax matters (vi)0.2%  0.2% 
    
Adjusted ETR26.0%  27.5% 
      

對於附註 (i) 至 (vi)，請參閲 Ingredion 應佔 GAAP 淨收入及攤薄每股淨盈利（「EPS」）與 Ingredion 應佔非 GAAP 調整後淨收入及調整後攤薄 EPS 的對賬中所包括的附註 (i) 至 (vi)。


