XRP Surges 68% in Six Months; HashJ Launches Simplified XRP Contract Participation Amid Renewed Institutional Adoption

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, today announced the official launch of simplified XRP contract participation, enabling everyday users to engage effortlessly with XRP's renewed market growth. The launch coincides with XRP’s impressive 68% value surge over the past six months, largely driven by renewed institutional interest and widespread adoption across global payment platforms.





Simplifying XRP Participation with HashJ

Designed specifically for ease of use, HashJ’s XRP contracts provide a user-friendly alternative to traditional crypto investing methods. The contracts offer short-term, fixed-return opportunities ranging from 3 to 30 days, removing the need for complex technical setups or extensive financial market knowledge. Users can manage and monitor their contracts directly from a smartphone, with automated profit settlement every 24 hours.

Key Features of HashJ's XRP Contract Platform Include:

Flexible Contract Durations: Users choose fixed terms, from as short as 3 days to as long as 30 days, allowing for customizable investment strategies.

Automated Revenue Settlement: Daily profit distributions with transparent, real-time earnings tracking and the flexibility to withdraw in XRP or USDT at any time.

AI-driven Revenue Optimization: Intelligent algorithms ensure participation in the most optimal XRP growth opportunities, eliminating guesswork and speculation.

Low-Risk Entry for New Users

In celebration of XRP’s impressive market performance, HashJ is offering new registrants an exclusive welcome package valued at $118.This incentive includes:

$100 in XRP contract trial credits to experience the platform risk-free.

$18 in real crypto funds for immediate use.

This attractive offer enables anyone, regardless of their prior experience with cryptocurrencies, to confidently explore and benefit from XRP's ongoing growth potential.

Committed to Secure and Transparent Participation

HashJ maintains strict compliance with global regulatory standards, offering users encrypted wallet security, immutable transaction records, and fully transparent profit calculations. This commitment ensures a safe, straightforward, and reliable participation experience.

“XRP’s significant market momentum has highlighted the necessity for simple and accessible participation tools,” said a spokesperson for HashJ. “Our new XRP contract model empowers everyone—from seasoned investors to complete beginners—to confidently engage with XRP’s growth without barriers or complexity.”

About MGPD Finance Limited (HashJ)

MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, is a UK-based fintech leader founded in 2018, serving over 2 million users worldwide. The company provides innovative and straightforward digital asset contract participation platforms for BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, and other leading cryptocurrencies. HashJ is dedicated to democratizing crypto engagement through accessible, secure, and transparent financial solutions.

For more information, visit: www.hashj.com

New User Benefit: Register and receive $18 and $100 sign up reward.

Business Inquiries: pr@hashj.com