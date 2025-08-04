Ethereum Sees Market Volatility; HashJ Launches ETH Contract Participation for Predictable Daily Returns

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, today announced the launch of its Ethereum (ETH) contract participation platform, offering users a simplified approach to navigating Ethereum’s volatile market environment. This launch enables everyday users to benefit from structured, predictable daily returns without the complexities associated with direct market exposure.





HashJ Launches User-Friendly ETH Contracts

HashJ’s ETH contract platform provides clearly defined participation opportunities in Ethereum-linked contracts, specifically designed to deliver stable returns amid ongoing market volatility. The platform eliminates the need for users to manage complex technical infrastructures or closely monitor market fluctuations, making Ethereum participation accessible for all levels of investors. HashJ’s ETH participation contracts are designed to support users seeking short-term, fixed-return opportunities aligned with Ethereum’s price movements, while avoiding the complexity and uncertainty of traditional trading. These contracts allow participants to define contract durations and returns in advance, with all operations managed via mobile or desktop applications.

Key Features of HashJ’s ETH Contract Platform:

Mobile-First Approach: Accessible participation through user-friendly mobile applications for both iOS and Android devices.

Accessible participation through user-friendly mobile applications for both iOS and Android devices. Flexible Contract Durations: Users can select participation periods ranging from 3 to 30 days to align with their financial preferences and risk appetite.

Users can select participation periods ranging from 3 to 30 days to align with their financial preferences and risk appetite. Automated Daily Settlement: Profits are calculated daily, allowing immediate access to earnings through withdrawal options in either ETH or USDT.

Profits are calculated daily, allowing immediate access to earnings through withdrawal options in either ETH or USDT. AI-Powered Optimization: Intelligent algorithms automatically optimize contract selections to ensure predictable and stable daily returns.

Reducding Onboarding Risk for New Participants

To support new participants and the adoption of the XRP contract line, HashJ is offering new users a welcome package valued at $118, including:

$100 in ETH contract trial credits , enabling users to explore and experience the platform risk-free.

, enabling users to explore and experience the platform risk-free. $18 in real crypto funds, available immediately upon registration.

This initiative is designed to facilitate seamless entry for those new to crypto, reducing initial barriers and encouraging confident participation in Ethereum’s evolving market.

Commitment to Security and Transparency

HashJ maintains a strong commitment to user security and operational transparency, ensuring compliance with global regulatory standards. The platform incorporates encrypted wallet security, immutable transaction records, and transparent earnings tracking, fostering user trust and confidence in contract outcomes.

“Ethereum’s recent volatility highlights the value of predictable and structured participation models,” stated a spokesperson for HashJ. “Our ETH contracts enable all users—whether beginners or experienced investors—to participate confidently and effortlessly in Ethereum’s market performance.”

About MGPD Finance Limited (HashJ)

MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, is a fintech company based in the United Kingdom. Founded in 2018, the company provides contract-based digital reward systems for BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP, with over 2 million users across more than 90 countries.

For more information, visit: www.hashj.com

New User Benefit: Register and receive $18 and $100 sign up reward.

Business Inquiries: pr@hashj.com