EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires Automation & Robotics, advancing high-performance solutions in ophthalmic manufacturing

EssilorLuxottica acquires Automation & Robotics,

advancing high-performance solutions in ophthalmic manufacturing

Paris, France (4 August 2025) – EssilorLuxottica announces today the acquisition of Automation & Robotics (A&R), a renowned player in the design and manufacture of automated systems for optical lens quality control, serving both mass production facilities and prescription laboratories.

Headquartered in Belgium and operating since 1983, A&R has built a strong reputation in advanced optical metrology thanks to proprietary technologies, supporting lens manufacturers in the digital transformation of their production processes. With a proven track record of innovation – ranging from high-precision machine applications to sophisticated software solutions – A&R brings deep expertise across the value-chain. This encompasses R&D, software development, manufacturing, distribution and deployment, along with related services.

“The integration of A&R into EssilorLuxottica’s portfolio of industrial solutions marks another milestone in our ongoing journey to set new standards of excellence in our industry. Sharing a commitment to innovation, precision and service, we will be able to better support the evolving needs of ophthalmic manufacturing, including those of new categories like wearables. This move is a key step towards advancing the future of vision care through quality and performance, by strengthening our technological platform”, commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EssilorLuxottica.

The bolt-on transaction further advances EssilorLuxottica's vertical integration, aimed at achieving the highest quality standards throughout the value chain while optimizing service, for the benefit of all industry players.

Attachment