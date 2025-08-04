LYNO AI Presale Gains Momentum as Over 100,000 Tokens Sold in Early Bird Stage





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI, a cross-chain arbitrage protocol powered by artificial intelligence, has officially entered its presale phase, with over 100,391 LYNO tokens already sold. The protocol, which enables automated real-time arbitrage trading across 15+ EVM-compatible networks, is now attracting significant early participation from investors seeking exposure to cutting-edge DeFi infrastructure.

Whale Activity Marks Early Interest in LYNO Presale

A notable early trend is the substantial involvement of high-volume investors, contributing to a growing wave of accumulation during the Early Bird stage. The current presale price of $0.050 per token will soon increase to $0.055 in the next stage, prompting interest from participants looking to capitalize on early entry pricing.

Early Bird Price: $0.050 per token

$0.050 per token Next Stage Price: $0.055 per token

$0.055 per token Tokens Sold So Far: 100,391.423

100,391.423 Total Tokens Allocated to Presale: 16 million

With this momentum, the LYNO team expects the presale to reach its next milestone ahead of schedule.

LYNO AI: Cross-Chain Arbitrage Meets Decentralized Intelligence

LYNO operates as an AI-powered, decentralized arbitrage protocol scanning over 15 blockchains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. Its multi-layer architecture includes:

Data Layer: Aggregates price and liquidity data in real-time

Aggregates price and liquidity data in real-time Machine Learning Layer: Analyzes and scores opportunities

Analyzes and scores opportunities Execution Layer: Automates trades using flash loans and secure cross-chain bridges (LayerZero, Axelar, Wormhole)

Automates trades using flash loans and secure cross-chain bridges (LayerZero, Axelar, Wormhole) Settlement Layer: Manages profits and model updates

The LYNO token serves as a governance asset, allowing users to vote on protocol upgrades and fee structures. Token holders may also receive up to 60% of profits generated through staking, supported by a buyback-and-burn mechanism that promotes long-term token value.



Audited, Secure, and Built for Community





Security is a core pillar of LYNO AI. The protocol’s smart contracts have been audited by Cyberscope, and include features such as multi-signature wallets, circuit breakers, and slippage controls. Zero-knowledge proofs are also implemented to reduce exposure to front-running and MEV risks.

Presale participants will also be automatically entered into the LYNO AI Giveaway, offering a chance to win 100,000 LYNO tokens—an added incentive for early adopters.

How to Join the Presale

The LYNO presale will take place in seven structured phases, with prices increasing in each round. Participants can join using ETH, USDT, or USDC via wallets such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

Investors can learn more and participate through the official links below:

