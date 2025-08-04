Microbiotica Announces Completion of Recruitment in its Phase 1b Trial (COMPOSER-1) of MB310, a Precision Microbiome Medicine, in Ulcerative Colitis Patients

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbiotica, a clinical-stage biopharma company developing a pipeline of oral precision microbiome medicines called live biotherapeutic products (LBPs), announces that patient recruitment is complete in its Phase 1b First-in-Human trial, COMPOSER-1, of MB310 in ulcerative colitis (UC) patients.

This international trial has recruited 29 adult patients at clinical centres in the UK, Austria, Bulgaria, Poland and Spain. Initial results are expected by the end of 2025.

The COMPOSER-1 study is designed to investigate the safety, tolerability, and initial signals of efficacy of MB310 in a randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind, clinical trial. The degree to which the bacteria within MB310 successfully engraft into patients’ intestinal microbial community is also being measured. The study has recruited patients with active, mild-to-moderate UC, who are taking two capsules of MB310 (active or matched placebo) once a day for 12 weeks in addition to their standard of care medication, with a 12-week follow-up period. (Study identifiers: NCT06582264; 2023-507376-50).

Ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, is a debilitating disease that affects over 1.4 million people globally. MB310 has been developed as an oral capsule, dosed once daily, containing a defined consortium of eight live gut commensal bacterial strains with the potential to deliver long-term remission to UC patients, without immunosuppression or unwanted side-effects.

The bacterial strains in MB310 were identified by analysing clinical and microbiome data from a faecal microbiota transplant (FMT) study in UC patients, carried out with collaborators at the University of Adelaide. The results demonstrated the ability of a microbiome therapy to induce remission in UC without significant side-effects. Microbiotica‘s analysis identified the engrafting bacteria were associated with clinical response, leading to the development of MB310 as an LBP. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that MB310 acts via at least three independent mechanisms that are central to the pathology of UC: promoting the healing of the damaged gut epithelial barrier, regulating the balance of cytokines that are inflammatory (TNF) and immune-modulatory (IL-10); and inducing a regulatory T-cell response.

Dr Robert Tansley, Microbiotica’s Chief Medical Officer, said, “We are delighted that enrolment into the trial has proceeded to plan and that the trial is now fully recruited. We thank our investigational sites and the patients for their participation, and eagerly await the results of the study. There is a considerable body of evidence that FMT is beneficial for mild-to-moderate UC patients, and we believe our microbiome approach based on specific bacteria could provide a precision microbiome-based treatment for this debilitating disease.”

About Microbiotica

Microbiotica is a private, clinical-stage, biopharma Company developing a pipeline of oral precision microbiome medicines called live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) with lead programmes in immuno-oncology and inflammatory bowel disease. The Company has a clinic-led, purpose-built, proprietary, microbiome profiling platform to support drug discovery based on clinical data, which enables precision identification of bacteria associated with favourable clinical trial outcomes in specific patient populations. The Company has significant expertise in microbiology, bioinformatics, translational biology and LBP manufacturing and development.

The Company is creating a novel pipeline of programmes in immuno-oncology (MB097 for advanced melanoma), and inflammatory bowel disease (MB310 for ulcerative colitis). It has a major partnership with Cancer Research UK and Cambridge University Hospitals in immuno-oncology. The Company has a clinical trial supply agreement with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) for use of KEYTRUDA in evaluating MB097 in melanoma patients with primary resistance to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. MB310 was developed in collaboration with the University of Adelaide. Both programmes have data read-outs in 2025.

Spun out of the Wellcome Sanger Institute in 2016, the Company is based in purpose-built facilities at the Chesterford Research Park near Cambridge, UK. Microbiotica has raised more than £62 million equity investment, including a £50 million Series B in 2022, with venture investors including British Patient Capital, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Flerie Invest, IP Group plc, Seventure Partners and Tencent. The Company has also received financial support from the US-based Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

For more information, please visit www.microbiotica.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media contacts

Microbiotica

Ro Gardner, rgardner@microbiotica.com, +44 7801 480569

Scius Communications

Sue Charles, sue@sciuscommunications.com, +44 7968 726585

Daniel Gooch, daniel@sciuscommunications.com, +44 7747 875479