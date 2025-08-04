Leatherette Market Key Players and Competitive Insights Report 2025: Profiling Major Contenders in the Global Leatherette Market

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leatherette Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Leatherette Market was valued at USD 5.61 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.67 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.20%.

Market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing consumer shift toward ethical and sustainable alternatives to animal leather. Rising awareness around environmental and animal welfare issues has led brands and manufacturers to embrace leatherette materials that appeal to vegan and eco-conscious buyers.

Technological advancements have further enhanced leatherette's performance, improving its resistance to wear, ease of maintenance, and its ability to closely mimic real leather in texture and appearance. However, the industry faces headwinds from fluctuating costs of petrochemical-derived raw materials and growing environmental scrutiny of synthetic inputs, particularly those linked to plastic pollution. These challenges are prompting manufacturers to develop more sustainable and innovative production practices to stay competitive in the evolving market landscape.

Key Market Drivers: Growing Demand of Leatherette in Furniture Industry

The rising demand for leatherette in the global furniture market is a major growth driver. Forecasted to generate USD 799.46 billion in revenue by 2025, the furniture sector-particularly the living room segment valued at USD 232.49 billion-is increasingly turning to leatherette for its affordability, aesthetic appeal, and resilience. Leatherette serves as a cost-effective alternative to genuine leather for upholstery applications in homes, offices, and commercial environments. It is particularly valued for its durability and ease of maintenance, withstanding stains, scratches, and moisture.

As consumer preferences continue to favor budget-friendly, stylish, and functional furniture, leatherette is gaining traction in sofas, chairs, headboards, and more, especially in high-use areas like hotels and public institutions.

Key Market Challenges: Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Volatile pricing of raw materials remains a key challenge for the leatherette industry. Leatherette is largely composed of synthetic materials such as polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), whose costs are tied to the highly fluctuating crude oil market. Spikes in crude prices directly inflate the production costs of these compounds, thereby affecting manufacturing budgets and pricing strategies. This unpredictability complicates supply chain planning and may force producers to either absorb higher costs-impacting margins-or increase retail prices, potentially reducing competitiveness in cost-sensitive markets like automotive and furniture.

Key Market Trends: Rise in Urbanization

Rapid urbanization is emerging as a significant trend influencing the leatherette market. By 2025, global urbanization reached 58%, with regions like North America and Latin America exceeding 80%. As urban populations expand, the need for modern, space-efficient, and affordable furnishings rises.

Leatherette is well-positioned to meet these demands, offering an attractive and durable alternative to genuine leather at lower cost. Its suitability for compact, multifunctional furniture used in urban homes and offices-combined with its resistance to wear-makes it a preferred material in contemporary interior design, further propelling its market demand.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

