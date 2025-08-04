Medical Education Market Report 2025-2029: Gamification and Microlearning Transforming Medical Education Industry

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Education Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical education market is poised for strong growth, expected to expand by USD 294.5 billion between 2024 and 2029, at a steady CAGR of 18.4%. This promising outlook is captured in the latest report, which offers an all-encompassing analysis of market size, forecasts, key trends, growth factors, challenges, and vendor activities, featuring insights from around 25 notable vendors.

Key to the market's robust growth is the surge in online medical education programs, integration of advanced visual technologies, and the organic expansion through new medical courses and platforms. These drivers are complemented by successful partnerships between educational institutions and associations, and the rising appeal of microlearning strategies.

The study blends both primary and secondary information, including valuable inputs from industry stakeholders. It delivers comprehensive data on market size segmented by region and vendor landscape, backed by historical and projected figures.

Market Segmentation:

By Courses:

Cardiothoracic

Neurology

Orthopedic

Oral and maxillofacial

Others

By Delivery:

On-campus

Online

Distance

By Type:

Graduation courses

Certifications and trainings

Post graduate courses

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Insights: The report highlights gamification as a significant growth catalyst for the market. It offers in-depth vendor analyses to aid businesses in optimizing market positioning, featuring major players such as Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, and Stanford University, among others. The documentation also identifies emerging trends and potential challenges that will shape future market dynamics, equipping companies with strategic tools to harness growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary Market overview

2 Market Analysis Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size Global Medical Education Market 2019 - 2023 Courses segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Delivery segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis The AI impact on Global Medical Education Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

8 Market Segmentation by Courses

Comparison by Courses Cardiothoracic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Neurology - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Orthopedic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Oral and maxillofacial - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Courses

9 Market Segmentation by Delivery

Comparison by Delivery On-campus - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Distance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Delivery

10 Market Segmentation by Type

Comparison by Type Graduation courses - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Certifications and trainings - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Post graduate courses - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Type

11 Customer Landscape

12 Geographic Landscape Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints Market drivers Market challenges Impact of drivers and challenges Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape Overview Competitive Landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis Companies profiled Company ranking index Market positioning of companies Grand Canyon University Harvard Medical School Johns Hopkins University KP Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine National University of Singapore New York University Stanford University The University of Alabama University of California University of Cambridge University of Eastern Finland University of New England University of Oxford University of Washington Yale University



