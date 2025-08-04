Ventilators Company Evaluation Report 2025 - ResMed, Getinge, and Philips Lead the Ventilator Market Through Innovation, Strong Global Presence, and Strategic Use of Technology and Partnerships

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilators - Company Evaluation Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ventilator Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for ventilators. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. Over 140 companies were evaluated, of which the Top 21 ventilator companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The ventilators market has seen significant evolution driven by technological advancements, including the development of advanced portable ventilators and enhanced sensor technologies. Key factors fueling market growth include the rising number of preterm births, the rapidly aging global population, the increasing prevalence of respiratory illnesses, and a growing preference for home-based oxygen therapy.

Additionally, outbreaks of infectious respiratory diseases have further accelerated demand. The expansion of home healthcare services has opened new avenues for market growth. However, challenges such as a shortage of skilled medical personnel and the over-purchasing of ventilators may hinder market expansion to some extent.



The 360 Quadrant maps the ventilator companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the ventilator quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Type (Intensive care and portable/transportable ventilators), Age Group (Adult & pediatric ventilators (above two years of age) and neonatal/infant ventilators (below two years of age), and Process (Invasive, non-invasive, and hybrid), Care Setting (Hospitals & clinics, home care settings, ambulatory care centers, emergency medical services, and other care settings), Mode (volume-mode ventilators, pressure-mode ventilators, combined-mode ventilators, and other ventilator modes).



Key Players:



The ventilators market is highly diversified and competitive, with many players. Some of the prominent players in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ResMed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Vyaire Medical, Inc. (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Skanray Technologies, Ltd. (India), Air Liquide (France), and Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan).



ResMed

ResMed is a leader in the ventilators market, known for its innovative product portfolio and extensive geographic presence across North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company focuses on developing new products while navigating supply chain challenges, ensuring it meets global demand. Its strategic emphasis on cloud-connected devices advances patient monitoring and strengthens its market share.

Getinge AB

Getinge AB holds a significant position in the ventilator market, attributed to its robust product portfolio catering to adult and pediatric patients. The company's focus on emerging markets and initiatives like the India Innovation Centre contribute to its success. The integration of digital health solutions and strategic partnerships further enhances its competitive edge, supporting continuous growth and demand for critical care equipment.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips) is prominent in the ventilators market through its subsidiary, Philips Respironics, which provides a comprehensive range of respiratory care devices. With a strong global sales and distribution network, Philips emphasizes R&D to maintain its innovative edge. Its strategic partnerships and acquisitions, such as those with SinoMed Imaging System and InSightec, have expanded its market reach, supporting its robust position in the ventilators sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rise in Respiratory Diseases

3.2.1.1.1 Increasing Incidences of COPD and Asthma

3.2.1.1.2 High Prevalence of Tobacco Smoking

3.2.1.2 Urbanization and Rising Pollution Levels

3.2.1.3 Rising Obesity due to Sedentary Lifestyles

3.2.1.4 Growing Geriatric Population Worldwide

3.2.1.5 Increasing Preference for Home Care Settings

3.2.1.6 Rising Number of Preterm Births

3.2.1.7 Outbreak of Infectious Respiratory Diseases

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Medical Workers

3.2.2.2 Excessive Purchase of Ventilators During COVID-19

3.2.2.3 Reimbursement Concerns

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Cost-Efficiency of Home Care Services

3.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Low Awareness and Inadequate Resources in Emerging Economies

3.2.4.2 Harmful Effects of Respiratory Devices on Neonates

3.2.4.3 Supply Chain Disruptions

3.2.4.4 Global Demand Fluctuations

3.3 Industry Trends

3.3.1 Rising Demand for Enhanced Portable Ventilators

3.3.2 Market Consolidation

3.3.3 Growing Demand for Multimodal Ventilators

3.3.4 Increasing Adoption of Non-Invasive Ventilators

3.4 Technology Analysis

3.4.1 Key Technologies

3.4.1.1 Sensor Technologies

3.4.1.1.1 Flow Sensors

3.4.1.1.2 Oxygen Sensors

3.4.1.1.3 Pressure Sensors

3.4.2 Complementary Technologies

3.4.2.1 E-Nose Technology

3.4.2.2 Mems Technology

3.4.2.3 Electrochemical Technology

3.4.2.4 Paramagnetic Technology

3.4.2.5 Wireless Gas Sensor Technology

3.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.4.3.1 High-Flow Nasal Cannula (Hfnc) Devices

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2023-2024

3.11 Reimbursement Scenario

3.12 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Ventilators Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.7 Ventilators Market: R&D Expenditure

4.8 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.9 Brand/Product Comparison

4.10 Competitive Scenario



Company Profiles

Key Players

Resmed

Getinge Ab

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

ICU Medical Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Air Liquide

Flexicare (Group) Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Baxter

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Hamilton Medical

Other Players

Skanray Technologies, Ltd.

Axcent Medical GmbH

Metran Co. Ltd.

Magnamed

Leistung Ingenieria Srl

Avasarala Technologies Limited

Airon Corporation

Triton Electronic Systems Ltd.

Bio-Med Devices, Inc.

Heyer Medical AG

AGVA Healthcare

Biodesign Innovation Labs

Noccarc Robotics Pvt Ltd

Umbulizer

Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd

AVI Healthcare

